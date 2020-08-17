Anchor/Reporter

DENVER — Erica Lopez is an Anchor/Reporter at 9NEWS in Denver, Colorado.

Erica joined the 9NEWS team in August 2020 as the traffic anchor on Mile High Mornings. Erica's traffic reports can be seen every weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Before coming to KUSA, she worked in Birmingham, Alabama for two years where she covered the morning traffic, anchored and reported. While in the Magic City, Erica reported on a year-long interstate closure and rebuild in downtown Birmingham. She also fill-in hosted on the local lifestyle show and covered entertainment news.

Prior to Birmingham, Erica worked in Charleston, South Carolina where she also anchored traffic and reported. While in the lowcountry, Erica covered multiple hurricanes and the first snowfall in 10 years!

Erica spent a decade in the Baltimore area and was a competitive long-distance runner before completing a degree in journalism at Towson University.

Erica has lived many places, but considers Syracuse, New York her hometown. Erica is proud of her heritage, she is Colombian and Italian and both of her parents are first generation.

Erica is thrilled to join the amazing team at 9NEWS and explore all the Mile High City has to offer!

Contact her at Erica.Lopez@9NEWS.com if you have a story idea or just want to say hello. You can also connect with her on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

