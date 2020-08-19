Weekend Sports Anchor

DENVER — Jacob Tobey is a Weekend Sports Anchor at 9NEWS in Denver, Colorado.

Jacob joined 9NEWS in August 2020.

Jacob is from Sandwich, Massachusetts — yes, you read that right…it’s the actual name of the town — a town on Cape Cod. He graduated from Suffolk University in 2018 after interning with both the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots.

His first job in television was with KJRH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the Weekend Sports Anchor, where he covered the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, University of Tulsa and Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition to anchoring and reporting, Jacob is a play-by-play broadcaster on the side.

Jacob is also a musician. He sings and plays acoustic guitar and when he is not working at 9NEWS, you can find him playing gigs in bars and restaurants in Denver! He also loves to be active and is ready for any pick-up basketball/volleyball game in the city.

