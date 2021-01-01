Anchor

Kyle Clark has been reporting for 9NEWS since 2007.

He anchors 9NEWS at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and is the anchor and managing editor of Next with Kyle Clark, airing weeknights at 6 p.m.

Clark launched Next in 2016 as an alternative to traditional newscasts. Next has been Denver’s most-watched newscast since 2018 and the Next team has been honored four times with the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Clark created Word of Thanks, a weekly micro-giving campaign supporting small to mid-sized non-profits in Colorado. Word of Thanks rallies Next viewers to pool their $5 donations to make an impact for a single charity each week, raising $4 million for non-profits across Colorado in its first year.

Next is developed daily in collaboration with viewers in the community, focused on holding the powerful accountable, explaining complex civic issues, answering persistent questions, and celebrating unique aspects of life in Colorado.

Clark has been honored with more than twenty Emmy awards, including four Emmys for Next’s commentary segments, which seek to bridge partisan divides by uniting Coloradans around shared values like truth, fairness, and accountability.

Clark anchored 17 hours of coverage on the day of the Aurora Theater Shooting and frequently anchors 9NEWS coverage from the communities where news is happening, from the Waldo Canyon and High Park Fires to the 2013 Front Range Floods.

He also covers politics for 9NEWS -- moderating debates, hosting town halls and contributing to fact-checking reporting that has been recognized with four national Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in TV Political Journalism.

He joined 9NEWS from 13WHAM in Rochester, New York. He previously reported for WBNG-TV in Binghamton, New York. His first job, at age 15, was as a play-by-play broadcaster for high school sports on WACK-AM in Wayne County, New York.

Clark is a graduate of Lyons (NY) High School and Ithaca College, which honored him with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award in 2015.

Clark lives in Denver with his wife and two daughters.