TEGNA Foundation, 9NEWS to award $38K to help 4 Denver-area non-profit organizations

The community grants in the Denver area address food insecurity and mental health and aim to make a difference in communities in the region.

DENVER — The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc., and 9NEWS, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Denver, announced Monday they will award four area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $38,000.

The community grants in the Denver area address pressing needs, including food insecurity and mental health and aim to make a difference in communities in the region.

Among the grant recipients are:

Project Angel Heart

The grant will support home delivery of medically tailored meals to those experiencing a serious illness.

Judi’s House

This grant will support programs and services designed to aid children and families as they walk through grief.

Center for African American Health

This program improves the health and well-being of African Americans in our community through disease prevention and management programs and services including support for mental health.

Firefly Autism

This grant will support children on the autism spectrum in their education and development.

“During these extraordinary times, our stations’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are proud to support all of our local partners and thank them for the inspiring work they are doing to serve the greater good.”

“Supporting our community is something we have always believed in. It has been a part of who we are since we first began broadcasting in 1952," said Mark Cornetta, President and General Manager of 9NEWS. "From the 9Health Fair to 9Cares Colorado Shares we have experienced firsthand that we live in a very special community that works together to help one another through good times and bad. Working for a company that recognizes the importance of supporting our local community is very special. We are fortunate to be in a position to help support so many great organizations who do incredible work for our community."

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the diverse needs of the communities where TEGNA does business, with the majority of distributed grants falling into four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, No Poverty, and Zero Hunger. Grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

About TEGNA Foundation

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Through its programs, TEGNA Foundation helps to improve lives in the communities served by TEGNA Inc., invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving and contributes to a variety of charitable causes. For more information visit www.TEGNAFoundation.org.

About 9NEWS

KUSA/KTVD is owned and operated by TEGNA Inc., an innovative media company that serves the greater good of its communities. 9NEWS has been broadcasting for 67 years, starting as KBTV in 1952 before switching to KUSA in 1984. Based in Denver, 9NEWS tells stories from across our state, updating Coloradans on television, online, the 9NEWS APP, social media and the 9NEWS streaming app. The story of 9NEWS is an evolution of people and technology. Film to videotape. Black and white to color. Analog to digital. But one thing that hasn't changed since 1952 is our commitment to bring Colorado the best programming possible and supporting our community in times of need.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER