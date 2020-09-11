16-year-old Colorado native wows judges on The Voice

Judges John Legend and Gwen Stefani both turned around when Lauren Frihauf of Byers sang a Melissa Ethridge song.

LOS ANGELES — Lauren Frihauf impressed judges on The Voice within seconds of her blind audition last week.

The 16-year-old grew up on a farm in Byers, Colorado. She started singing when she was 11 years old and has been pursuing music full time since she was 14 years old.

She said the whole process has been surreal.

"It didn't feel like it was really real, but I remember closing my eyes and then opening them to see John had turned around," said Frihauf. "I was like, 'That's incredible.'"

Judge John Legend was the first to turn his chair. Moments later, Gwen Stefani turned too.

"When Gwen turned I was like, 'No way, I don't know how I am going to choose,'" said Frihauf.

Her performance of "Come To My Window" didn't only impress the judges. Melissa Ethridge, the song's original artists, said she was also blown away by the performance.

Frihauf said she grew up listening to Ethridge, and her song choice was a no-brainer.

"I saw Melissa Ethridge in November," said Frihauf. "It was the last concert I saw before COVID started."

Frihauf said she hopes to reach people through her music.

"I think it's a time where we're all a little alone," said Frihauf. "There's so much going on in the world, but it's a way to maybe bring a little bit of peace."

Frihauf chose Stefani as her coach. Watch her battle on The Voice, Monday Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. on NBC, Channel 9.