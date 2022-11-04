Here's your 2022 Denver Film Festival lineup

The festival takes place from Nov. 2-13 and will feature more than 200 film screenings, VR reality programming, panels and more.

DENVER — The 45th Denver Film Festival is now underway!

Film aficionados have over 200 film screenings to choose from at this year's event. Running through Nov. 13, the lineup includes red carpet presentations, feature length film screenings, documentaries, shorts, music videos, and episodic content. Not to mention immersive/virtual reality programming, events, panels, parties, and industry guests. Festivities will be held throughout the city at venues including the Sie FilmCenter, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Botanic Gardens, AMC 9+CO 10 and the Tattered Cover East Colfax.

Red carpet presentations still to come include an Al Sharpton documentary Loudmouth (Nov. 10) directed by Josh Alexander, and director Sarah Polley's Women Talking closing it out on Nov. 12.

Special Presentations include a few notable names and some international films as well. Inspired by film director Elegance Bratton's own story, The Inspection (Nov. 9) is about a young, gay Black man with limited options for his future deciding to join the Marines. The Whale (Nov. 12) by Darren Aronofsky focuses on the story of a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last shot at redemption.

International film selections include Hunt (Nov. 11) from South Korea, Living (Nov. 8) from the United Kingdom, and One Fine Morning (Nov. 13) from France.

A film of note featuring some big names include The Son (Nov. 6) directed by Oscar winning director Florian Zeller (The Father) and starring Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, and Laura Dern.

Documentary fans will want to check out All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Nov. 5) from Academy Award-winning documentarian Laura Poitras. It chronicles the life and work of famed artist Nan Goldin, as well as her protests against the maker of OxyContin, Purdue Pharma.

Movies that are more centered to within Colorado include This is [Not] Who We Are (Nov. 7/11) by Beret E. Strong and Katrina Miller featuring the experiences of a CU Boulder student while living in Boulder and the more Denver-centric The Holly (Nov. 6/10) which was directed by Julian Rubinstein. Those interested in music may be interested in a documentary called When the Music Stops (Nov. 7/10) exploring COVID's impact on Colorado's music industry. If you really want to get out of your comfort zone, Geoff Marslett's Quantum Cowboys (Nov. 5/6) may interest you.

Outside of all the film screenings, there will be plenty of talks, panels, Q&A sessions with filmmakers/actors, as well as opportunities to see short films from students in various categories (animation, drama, international, etc).

People can purchase tickets and see the complete lineup of film screenings on the Denver Film Festival website.