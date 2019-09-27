ELIZABETH, Colorado — Where some see cars that no one would want to collect, Terry Gale sees history — and a work of art.

"A lot of the guys, they prefer the muscle cars, and they look at me and shake their heads saying, 'What are you saving those four door sedans for?'" said Gale. "I say, 'Someone’s gotta do it.'"

His "Why Nash? Why not?" attitude has helped him amass what he said is the largest collection of Nash, Rambler and American Motors cars in the world — a collection he likes to share with the public.

Anne Herbst

"A lot of people do kind of keep their collections to themselves, but part of the fun of this is sharing it with other people, sharing my passion with other people, and also educating other people on something that’s been forgotten, this little company," Gale said.

Tours to the ranch are by appointment, and cost $20.

PHOTOS | Visit the 'eclectic' Rambler Ranch Located just 45 minutes south of Denver, the Rambler Ranch has a large collection of Nash, Rambler and American Motors Cars. Founder Terry Gale started the collection with his dad’s old cars. Not many people have heard of these cars — the maker was not one of the “big three” automakers. The company ceased to exist in 1988. This private museum is in Elizabeth, Colorado. Tours are available by appointment. For Gale, it’s not about how much it’s worth — it’s about preserving history.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS