Adams County to host first Latino Festival

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County is hosting its first ever Festival Latino next month.

Festival Latino is a family-friendly, free event that will celebrate Latino culture and heritage with live music, traditional dance performances, art exhibitions, and a wide array of food.

It will take place Sunday Oct. 1 at Riverdale Regional Park located at 9755 Henderson Rd. in Brighton with the first performance scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The festival will feature an all-star lineup of musical talent plus performances by Mariachi Internacional, Chicano Heat, Nexus, Patricia Alcaraz and more.

Visitors will be able to experience 'Vive la Guelaguetza', a folkloric celebration that showcases the rich Indigenous traditions, dances, music, and art of the Oaxacan region of Mexico. It is renowned for its vibrant and captivating performances that bring together people from various Indigenous communities.

A full list of the artist lineup and more information on the festival can be found on the Adams County webpage at adcogov.org.

