DENVER — Comedian Chelsea Handler is releasing her first book in five years, which means she's going on tour to make sure people buy it.

As you can tell from the headline, that tour for "Life Will be the Death of Me" will make a stop in Denver on May 4.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $69.50 to $114.50, according to AltitudeTickets.com. That comes with a copy of her new book.

According to a news release, the book begins in a "haze of a vape smoke on a rare windy night in L.A.," so if this isn't the content that interests you, her stories about less-than-ideal romantic situations and her attempts not to body-shame her dogs won't interest you either.

Tickets for the Denver show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS