DENVER —

Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins were announced Wednesday as the official co-hosts for The Bachelor Live on Stage nationwide tour, which comes to Denver's Buell Theatre on Feb 23.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Bachelor Live Tour and alongside Ben as we bring all the best parts of the show to your city,” co-host Becca Kufrin said. “The Bachelor experience changed my life in the most amazing ways, so being able to visit cities around the country and allowing others to feel that unique energy, positivity, hope and love (fingers crossed) is something so truly special.”

“The Bachelor,” is an American dating and relationship television reality series that revolves around a single bachelor who ultimately is determined to find the “one” perfect person for them after a series of weeks.

The live tour kicks off Feb.13, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona and will play in a total of 66 cities. The show is intended to pack the entirety of one season into just one evening for the live events. Members of the audience are given the chance to find love in their own community complete with rose ceremonies.

Each show will introduce one hometown bachelor to local women in the audience. The show will have a series of games, challenges, onstage dates and other activities where participants and the bachelor get to know each other. At the end, the bachelor will hand the final rose to the woman he finds to be most compatible with.

Audience members will also have the chance to interact along the journey of the show by being able to make suggestions, ask questions and cheer on participants.

The tour is the latest extension of the hit “Bachelor” franchise, which includes “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” spin-offs, produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “The Bachelor” television series is heading into its 24th season on ABC in January 2020.

People interested in applying to be apart of a show in their city can apply here —> bit.ly/2rf4Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Bachelor Live on Stage tour: livemu.sc/36OP0NI

