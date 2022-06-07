'Tube to Work Day' returns to Boulder this summer

BOULDER, Colo. — Long overdue after a break due to the pandemic, Boulder's Tube to Work Day (TTWD) makes a comeback this summer.
The event is tentatively set for July 15, with a backup date of July 29 in case of high water conditions.
Every year, hundreds of people in business casual attire jump into the freezing water of Boulder Creek to make their way to work via inner tube – this year, the number of people participating is capped at 800 people.
There is a $20 registration fee to "help cover our new insurance and medical requirements," the event's Facebook post reads. Individuals can visit tubetoworkday.com to register.
> Watch video above from the 2019 Tube to Work Day event.
"Tube to Work Day is the world's greatest traffic jam! A morning party in the creek where no costume is too wild for the office board meeting later that day. We redefine casual Friday as you float your way down the business highway of joy," the website reads.
