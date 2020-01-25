DENVER — A Chinese New Year Celebration scheduled Saturday in Denver was canceled amid recent concerns over the coronavirus.

Denver Chinese School made the announcement Saturday morning in a Facebook post. The school teaches Chinese culture and language at three campuses in metro Denver.

“Our decision is based on the increasing risk of coronavirus infection in the US recently," the post says. "This has been an extremely difficult decision as hundreds of performers and volunteers have been working diligently in the past few months for this event. But the health and safety of our beloved guests, attendees, and crew has the highest priority to us."

Saturday's event would have included a production with lights, music and costumes on stage in celebration of the Year of the Rat.

Organizers had expected about 3,000 to attend the annual event, which would have also featured food, cultural displays, art and a lion dance.

So far, two people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with the virus. There have also been two confirmed cases in France.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that they are monitoring 63 people from 22 states for possible cases of the virus.

