Colorado eighth-grader stars in Apple TV+ series

THORNTON, Colo. — An Adams 12 Five Star student is now a different kind of star. STEM Launch eighth grader Anna Eppe landed a role in an Apple TV+ children's series.

"This has definitely been the biggest [role] because it's a recurring guest star, I actually have a name, I'm in multiple episodes and I was on set a good amount of the time," Eppe said. "I think it was honestly a dream come true."

The series is called Puppy Place. The 14-year-old makes an appearance in six of the eight episodes, as a main character's best friend. The show is based on a Scholastic book series with the same name.

"It’s [about] a sister and brother and they are dog fosters and in each book and in each episode they find a dog a home," Eppe said. "It’s really really great for young kids and just a family series."

Anna spent last fall shooting the show in Los Angeles. She kept up with online school on set and then returned to in-person learning at STEM Launch in Thornton.

"I still have the same friend group. People aren't like, 'Omg that's the girl that's on Apple TV,'" she said. "They treat me as if I'm a normal kid doing the same thing, as if I'm just doing soccer, and because the series is over I'm kind of getting to focus on my school again."

While Anna loves school and enjoys math, she told 9NEWS she does want to continue a career in acting. She said she is thinking about attending online high school so she can spend more time on her craft, but will not rush into adulthood just yet.

"I want to stay a kid," she said with a laugh. "I want to be stress-free. I want to continue doing acting and I want to get a good education. Those are my main goals."

