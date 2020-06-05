CSU breaks ground on National Western Center campus

The CSU System’s Spur campus will feature three buildings as part of the future National Western Center.

DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) officially broke ground on its new Denver campus on Tuesday, May 5.

The new Spur campus will be comprised of three new buildings at the future National Western Center on the grounds of the current National Western Complex.

The first building, named Vida, will focus on animal and human health. Vida, which is expected to open in fall 2021, will host the second location of CSU’s Temple Grandin Equine Center.

CSU will also partner with the Dumb Friends League at Vida to offer a donor-subsidized clinic for companion animals while providing hands-on education for veterinary students.

CSU said Spur’s mission will be to promote deeper public understanding of the connections between food, water and health.

“Spur is all about fostering joint research, providing free public access to education about issues that impact every facet of our lives, and encouraging deeper awareness and understanding of how food, water and health connect people and communities worldwide,” said Dr. Tony Frank, chancellor of the CSU System.

“To live is to be connected — to people, to community, to animals,” said Amy Parsons, executive vice chancellor of the CSU System. “The Vida building embodies this connectivity between human and animal life and health, as well as the connectivity of the Spur campus to the diverse cultures and Latinx ties within the surrounding neighborhoods of Globeville and Elyria-Swansea.”

Other buildings at the Spur campus are planned to open in 2022.

“Our team has been building relationships in the surrounding community and across the state, and we’re already offering programming by our three System institutions: CSU in Fort Collins, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global. These programs reflect what will become part of the daily fabric of Spur,” Parsons said.