DENVER — Comedy legends Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart have announced a new performance together ahead of next week's sold-out Red Rocks show.
The pair will perform at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Tickets for the new show go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and Ticketmaster outlets.
Chapelle and Stewart are set to perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 9.
Chapelle has also announced a show at Grand Junction's Avalon Theatre on Monday, Aug. 5.
