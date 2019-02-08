DENVER — Comedy legends Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart have announced a new performance together ahead of next week's sold-out Red Rocks show.

The pair will perform at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Tickets for the new show go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and Ticketmaster outlets.

Chapelle and Stewart are set to perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 9.

Chapelle has also announced a show at Grand Junction's Avalon Theatre on Monday, Aug. 5.

