DENVER — Star of film and television David Spade has announced his return to the Centennial State. The SNL and Tommy Boy comedian will visit Boulder and Colorado Springs in 2020.

Spade is set to perform at Boulder's Boulder Theatre on Friday, March 20 and Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak Center on Saturday, March, 21.

Tickets for the Boulder performance go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at BoulderTheater.com or by phone at 303-786-7030.

The Colorado Springs tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at PikesPeakCenter.com or by phone at 719-520-SHOW.

Spade’s new late-night series Lights Out with David Spade premiered on Comedy Central last month.

