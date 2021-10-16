This is why some people's Hamilton tickets were briefly canceled for 'violating ticketing policy'

DCPA emphasized a warning not to buy tickets from a third party, no matter how tempting.

COLORADO, USA — Theater fans who got one of the most coveted tickets of the year, briefly thought their chance to see the show had been taken away due to a ticketing review process that is actually meant to stop ticket brokers.

Several people reached out to 9NEWS Friday and Saturday saying they had purchased tickets to the upcoming run of Hamilton at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA), only to later receive an email that stated their tickets had been canceled because they violated DCPA's ticketing policy.

A spokesperson for the DCPA said the accounts were initially flagged as part of the venue's effort to reduce ticket resales.

"In an effort to minimize the risk of patrons overpaying for tickets that may be bought and resold by ticket brokers, the DCPA implements a multi-level review of ticket purchases," the spokesperson said in an email.

Apparently, that process flagged some accounts as having suspicious purchase behavior, even though the tickets were bought legally.

A second manual review process was conducted and DCPA said some of the accounts that were initially flagged have since had their tickets restored.

DCPA said that no further action is needed for those accounts and that the tickets that were originally purchased will still be valid for entry. It's not clear how many tickets were canceled and later reinstated.

All of the people who reached out to 9NEWS said their tickets have been successfully restored to their accounts.

Any accounts truly found in violation of the DCPA Ticket Purchase and Sale Terms and Policies had all their tickets canceled and those will not be reinstated, according to DCPA.

DCPA said they wanted to remind people that denvercenter.org is the only authorized ticket provider for the 2022 return engagement of Hamilton. Ticket buyers purchasing tickets from a ticket broker, or any third party, run the risk of overpaying and/or purchasing illegitimate tickets.

The national tour of "Hamilton" is returning to Denver's Buell Theatre from Feb. 16, 2022 to March 27, 2022. There are a limited number of tickets still available to purchase.

Prices range from $59 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available for $249 for all performances.

DCPA said there will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Anyone has questions about their ticket purchase or who would like to make a purchase, should reach out to DCPA's ticketing services team at 303-893-4100 or tickets@dcpa.org.