Denver Center for the Performing Arts postpones Broadway shows through July 2021

DENVER — Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) said in a tweet that they would postpone their Broadway shows through July 2021.

DCPA said they plan to reschedule all Broadway shows within the next year.

They hope to kick off the new season with "My Fair Lady" in August.

"We still plan to bring you a full season of fantastic Broadway entertainment," DCPA said.

Information on DCPA's COVID-19 response is on their website. People can check the status of other events at the arts complex, Broadway subscriptions and COVID-19 protocols for the theater.

DCPA said on their website that they are working with artists to provide a variety of socially-distanced programs and online streaming opportunities. Once approved and available for the community, DCPA said to watch on denvercenter.org.