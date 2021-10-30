PHOTOS: Check out these amazing cosplayers at Fan Expo Denver

From Star Wars to anime to superheroes (and supervillains), cosplayers brought their 'A' game to the annual pop-culture convention.

DENVER — 'Tis the weekend of Halloween, which is a perfect time to celebrate the imagination and artistry of cosplayers at this year's Fan Expo Denver.

"Cosplay" stands for "costume play," and is popular at pop-culture conventions. Fans dress up as their favorite characters from movies, television shows, video games, comic books and more.

Some costumes are simple, while others can take 40 hours or more to create. Judging from a few hours of walking the exhibit hall on Saturday at Fan Expo, some popular cosplays are Star Wars, superheroes and villains and anime.

Here are only some of the best cosplays that this writer spotted at the convention on Saturday:

Fan Expo Denver 2021 1/26

2/26

3/26

4/26

5/26

6/26

7/26

8/26

9/26

10/26

11/26

12/26

13/26

14/26

15/26

16/26

17/26

18/26

19/26

20/26

21/26

22/26

23/26

24/26

25/26

26/26 1 / 26

Fan Expo Denver usually occurs during the summer but was canceled last year and delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The convention started on Friday and continues through Sunday.

Cosplay isn't the only thing going on there this weekend. Fans have the chance to attend panels and meet celebrity guests to get autographs and photos. Attendees can also discover new favorites from dozens of novelists, comic book artists, filmmakers and more, some of whom are local.

Some of the celebrities attending this weekend are William Shatner, Christopher Eccleston, Giancarlo Esposito, Mary McDonald, Michael Rooker, Felicia Day and Zachary Quinto.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.