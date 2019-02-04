DENVER — The artistic director of the Denver Film Society passed away following a crash on Sunday.

Brit Withey was headed home to Denver after a vacation in New Mexico when he was killed in a single-car crash on US-285 outside of Bailey, according to the Denver Film Society.

The Denver Film Society is a nonprofit that hosts the annual Denver Film Festival, the largest film celebration in the Rocky Mountain Region.

"“First and foremost, Brit was a singular irreplaceable human,” said Festival Director Britta Erickson. “A fantastic programmer with a great cinematic eye who understood how to serve and often challenge an audience...always with a sly smile and a ton of charm.”

Withey was a member of the Denver Film Society for 23 years and named artistic director in 2008. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in English.

Courtesy Denver Film Society

Erickson said Withey lived and breathed film.

"He was passionate about connecting films with the Denver audience, had a sense of humor -- wasn't afraid of dark or challenging films," Erickson said. "He was the kindest individual ever."

Withey is credited with putting together the Denver Film Festival lineups. He leaves behind his wife, food writer Ruth Tobias.

Memorial services are pending.

