Elitch Gardens plans to move, with Aurora on its list of possible landing sites

Aurora could become the new home to the popular Denver amusement park.

AURORA, Colo. — Elitch Gardens will move in coming years to make space for a new downtown development project and may come to Aurora.

Revesco Properties, which co-owns the popular amusement park in the heart of Denver, is working on a project to turn the area at and around where Elitch Gardens sits into a mixed use residential and commercial neighborhood area. The area sits west of Speer Boulevard and south of the South Platte River.

The amusement park will relocate, Revesco Properties officials said, but the property management company hasn't decided where yet.

Given Aurora's location, with room to expand, and city officials' desire to expand its entertainment opportunities with the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Conference Center, the city is in the running for the amusement park's next home.

