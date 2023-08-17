x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Elitch Gardens plans to move, with Aurora on its list of possible landing sites

Aurora could become the new home to the popular Denver amusement park.

More Videos

AURORA, Colo. — Elitch Gardens will move in coming years to make space for a new downtown development project and may come to Aurora.

Revesco Properties, which co-owns the popular amusement park in the heart of Denver, is working on a project to turn the area at and around where Elitch Gardens sits into a mixed use residential and commercial neighborhood area. The area sits west of Speer Boulevard and south of the South Platte River.

VIDEO ABOVE: A history of Elitch Gardens

The amusement park will relocate, Revesco Properties officials said, but the property management company hasn't decided where yet. 

Given Aurora's location, with room to expand, and city officials' desire to expand its entertainment opportunities with the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Conference Center, the city is in the running for the amusement park's next home. 

Go to The Denver Gazette to read the rest of this article. 

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes 
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out