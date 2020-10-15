2020 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet: Bad Bunny, Nicole Richie & More

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are here! A number of stars stepped out to take part in the annual awards ceremony on Wednesday night -- with safety protocols put in measure.

Before stars like Demi Lovato, Post Malone, Doja Cat and Alicia Keys performed and accepted awards, many posed for a pic on the red carpet, giving a glimpse at the looks they rocked as they made their way into Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Performer Bad Bunny donned an all-white ensemble that consisted of sweatpants, sweatshirt and tennis shoes. He also wore his hair in braids.

Todd Williamson/NBC

Nicole Richie also stunned in an elegant one-sleeved gown while presenting.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Kelly Clarkson, who hosted the show, also looked stunning in a silver shimmering gown that featured fringed sleeves.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

