2020 Daytime Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards have been handed out! During a virtual ceremony that aired on CBS on Friday, the best across soap operas, talk shows, game shows and more were honored.

Hosted by the women of The Talk, this year's show featured presenters including Gayle KingKelsey Grammer, Ryan Seacrest and Kathie Lee Gifford. Among the nominees this year were The ViewRed Table Talk, Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek and Entertainment Tonight.

Keep reading to see who walked away with an award this year. The winners' names are bolded below.

Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS 
Days of Our Lives - NBC 
General Hospital - ABC 
The Young and the Restless - CBS  **WINNER**  

Game Show    

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? - Nickelodeon 
Double Dare - Nickelodeon 
Family Feud - SYNDICATED 
Jeopardy! - SYNDICATED **WINNER**
The Price Is Right - CBS 

Legal/Courtroom Program    

Hot Bench - SYNDICATED 
Judge Judy - SYNDICATED 
Judge Mathis - SYNDICATED 
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court - SYNDICATED 
The People's Court - SYNDICATED **WINNER**     

Morning Show 

CBS Sunday Morning - CBS 
CBS This Morning - CBS 
Good Morning America - ABC 
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist - NBC 
Today Show - NBC **WINNER**

Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour of TODAY - NBC 
Rachael Ray - SYNDICATED 
Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch 
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna - NBC 
The View - ABC  **WINNER**

Entertainment Talk Show    

The Ellen DeGeneres Show - SYNDICATED **WINNER**
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - ABC 
The Kelly Clarkson Show - SYNDICATED 
Live with Kelly and Ryan - SYNDICATED 
The Talk - CBS       

Entertainment News Show    

Access Hollywood - SYNDICATED 
E! News - E! Entertainment 
Entertainment Tonight - SYNDICATED **WINNER**
Extra - SYNDICATED 
Inside Edition - SYNDICATED    

Actress in a Drama      

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital - ABC 
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS 
Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS **WINNER**
Maura West as Ava Jerome, General Hospital - ABC 
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives - NBC  

Actor in a Drama    

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital - ABC 
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS 
Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital - ABC 
Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Days of Our Lives - NBC 
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless - CBS **WINNER**       

Supporting Actress in a Drama  

Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, General Hospital - ABC **WINNER**
Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes, General Hospital - ABC 
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, Days of Our Lives - NBC 
Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, The Young and the Restless - CBS 
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS 

Supporting Actor in a Drama  

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, The Young and the Restless - CBS 
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless - CBS **WINNER** 
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - NBC 
Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives - NBC 
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital - ABC 
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - NBC   

Young Performer in a Drama 

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, The Young and the Restless - CBS 
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives - NBC **WINNER**
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, General Hospital - ABC 
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital - ABC 
Thia Megia as Haley Chen, Days of Our Lives - NBC     

Game Show Host  

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal - CBS 
Steve Harvey, Family Feud - SYNDICATED 
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 - Game Show Network 
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune - SYNDICATED 
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! - SYNDICATED **WINNER**        

Entertainment Talk Show Host

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - ABC 
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show - SYNDICATED **WINNER**
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan - SYNDICATED 
Maury Povich, Maury - SYNDICATED 
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk - CBS 

