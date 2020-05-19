2020 Met Gala Is Officially Canceled After Initially Being Postponed

And just like that, the 2020 Met Gala is officially canceled.

After initially being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, fashion's biggest night will not be celebrated this year. A rep for the Metropolitan Museum of Art told Vogue on Tuesday that the celebration was called off "due to the global health crisis."

Held on the first Monday of May, the 2020 Met Gala was postponed indefinitely in March, after the museum closed its doors "until further notice" after two of its employees showed symptoms of the virus. The Met is hoping to reopen in mid-August, “or perhaps a few weeks later," the magazine states.

On May 4, which would have been the day the event took place, Vogue hosted a special YouTube livestream experience that looked back at previous Met Galas and had special guests. Vogue also made donations to both the Met Costume Institute and A Common Thread, and asked viewers to consider making a donation to either organization.

The theme and the co-chairs for this year's Met Gala were announced in November 2019. In addition to editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the French designer Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton was to join actors Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep as this year's co-chairs.

As for the theme, About Time: Fashion and Duration, the concept was going to "trace more than a century and a half of fashion, from 1870 to the present, along with a disruptive timeline, as part of the museum's 150th anniversary celebration."

The exhibition -- which, according to Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of its Costume Institute -- set out to consider the nature of time and fashion, and is still scheduled to open Oct. 29 and run through Feb. 7, 2021.

