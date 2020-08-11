2020 MTV EMAs: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 MTV EMAs are here! The awards show kicked off on Sunday with a ceremony hosted by Little Mix.
Like the VMAs in August, MTV's Europe Music Awards featured performances from various locations across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thrilwall flawlessly emceed the show, despite missing one of their members, Jesy Nelson, who was unable to attend due to health reasons.
Little Mix took home Best Pop, while Lady Gaga, who led the pack with seven nominations, won Best Artist. Scroll down to see which other artists won big!
BEST VIDEO
**WINNER** DJ Khaled – "POPSTAR" ft. Drake starring Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted"
Cardi B – "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Karol G – "Tusa" ft. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
BEST ARTIST
**WINNER** Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
**WINNER** BTS – "Dynamite"
DaBaby – "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – "Don’t Start Now"
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
BEST COLLABORATION
**WINNER** Karol G – "Tusa" ft. Nicki Minaj
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream"
Cardi B – "WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – "Rockstar" ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – "Intentions" ft. Quavo
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – "Rain On Me"
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – "I’m Ready"
BEST POP
**WINNER** Little Mix
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
BEST GROUP
**WINNER** BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
BEST NEW
**WINNER** Doja Cat
BENEE
DaBaby
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
BIGGEST FANS
**WINNER** BTS
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
BEST LATIN
**WINNER** Karol G
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
BEST ROCK
**WINNER** Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
BEST HIP HOP
**WINNER** Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST ELECTRONIC
**WINNER** David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
**WINNER** Hayley Williams
blackbear
FKA twigs
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
VIDEO FOR GOOD
**WINNER** H.E.R. – "I Can’t Breathe"
Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"
David Guetta & Sia – "Let’s love"
Demi Lovato - "I Love Me"
Jorja Smith – "By Any Means"
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"
BEST PUSH
**WINNER** YUNGBLUD
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
BEST VIRTUAL LIVE
**WINNER** BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
