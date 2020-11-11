2020 Soul Train Awards: The Complete List of Nominations

The nominations for the 2020 Soul Train Awards have arrived!

BET announced on Wednesday that H.E.R. is this year's top nominee, receiving eight nominations including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year. The singer is followed by Chris Brown, who nabbed seven nominations, including Song of the Year.

The two artists are followed by Beyoncé and Young Thug, each receiving six nominations. Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, Usher, Brandy and PJ Morton also received honors.

Hosted by Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold for the third time, the 2020 Soul Train Awards will take place on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on BET. The annual ceremony -- which celebrates the best in Soul, R&B and Hip Hop -- will feature a number of performances that will be announced at a later date.

See the full list of nominations below:

Song of the Year:

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

H.E.R. Feat. YG – “Slide”

Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru”

Usher Feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”

Album of the Year:

Brandy - B7

Chloe X Halle - Ungodly Hour

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Slime & B

Jhené Aiko - Chilombo

Summer Walker - Over It

The Weeknd - After Hours

Video of the Year:

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint JHN & Wizkid – “Brown Skin Girl”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown – “Go Crazy” Feat. Young Thug

H.E.R. – “Slide” Feat. YG

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist:

Alicia Keys

Beyoncé

Brandy

H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist:

Anderson .Paak

Charlie Wilson

Chris Brown

PJ Morton

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Collaboration:

Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

H.E.R. Feat. YG – “Slide”

Ne-Yo Feat. Jeremih – “U 2 Luv”

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”

Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru”

Usher Feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”

Best New Artist:

Giveon

Layton Greene

Lonr.

Saint JHN

Snoh Aalegra

Victoria Monét

Rhythm & Bars:

Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dababy Feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Feat. Drake – “Popstar”

Drake Feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Best Dance Performance:

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale & Major Lazer – “Already”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Danileigh Feat. Dababy – “Levi High”

Missy Elliott – “Why I Still Love You”

Teyana Taylor – “Bare Wit Me”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:

Bebe Winans

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Marvin Sapp

PJ Morton

The Clark Sisters

Soul Train Certified Award:

Brandy

Fantasia

Kelly Rowland

Ledisi

Monica

PJ Morton

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award:

“Black Parade” – Written By: Akil King, Beyonce Knowles Carter, Brittany Coney, Denisia Andrews, Derek James Dixie, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, Rickie Caso Tice, Shawn Carter, Stephen Bray (Beyoncé)

“Do It” – Written By: Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Scott Storch, Victoria Monet, Vincent Van Den Ende, Anton Kuhl (Chloe X Halle)

“Go Crazy” – Written By: Cameron Devaun Murphy, Christopher Brown, Dounia Aznou, Jeffrey Lamar Williams, Johnny Kelvin, Kaniel Castaneda, Omari Akinlolu, Orville Hall, Patrizio Pigliapoco, Phillip Price, Said Aznou, Soraya Benjelloun, Tre Samuels, Turrell Sims, Wayne Samuels, Zakaria Kharbouch (Chris Brown & Young Thug)

“I Can’t Breathe” – Written By: H.E.R. (H.E.R.)“Playing Games” – Written By: Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, London Holmes, Kendall Roark Bailey, Cameron Griffin, Aubrey Robinson, Beyoncé Knowles, Kelendria Rowland, Letoya Luckett, Latavia Roberson, Lashawn Daniels, Fred Jerkins III, Rodney Jerkins (Summer Walker Feat. Bryson Tiller)

“Slide” – Written By: Charles Carter, Elijah Dias, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, Roger Parker, Ron Latour, Shawn Carter, Steven Arrington, Tiara Thomas, Waung Hankerson (H.E.R. Feat. YG)