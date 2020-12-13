2020 Streamy Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Streamy Awards honored the best in online video, gaming, content and more!

The annual awards show -- which was hosted this year by drag superstars Trixie Mattel and Katya -- took to the streets on Saturday, driving around Los Angeles in a party bus to hand out awards to some of the year's biggest creators, entertainers, philanthropists and more.

The Streamys honor creativity in many forms, awarding honors in the General field -- like Creator of the Year, Show of the Year and more -- as well as categories broken down by genre, craft, brand and more. David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain, and James Charles are the most-nominated personalities this year, with five nods apiece, while new stars like Sarah Cooper and Charli D’Amelio landed their first nominations.

Check out the complete list of winners below!

GENERAL AWARDS

CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Addison Rae

TikTok • @addisonre

Charli D’Amelio

TikTok • @charlidamelio

David Dobrik

YouTube • David Dobrik

Dixie D’Amelio

TikTok • @dixiedamelio

Emma Chamberlain

YouTube • Emma Chamberlain

James Charles

YouTube • James Charles

Larray

YouTube • Larray

Marques Brownlee

YouTube • Marques Brownlee

**WINNER**MrBeast

YouTube • MrBeast

Sarah Cooper

Twitter • @sarahcpr

SHOW OF THE YEAR

A Heist with Markiplier

YouTube • Markiplier • YouTube Originals

Binging with Babish

YouTube • Babish Culinary Universe

Challenge Accepted

YouTube • Michelle Khare

Epic Rap Battles of History

YouTube • ERB

Game Master Network

YouTube • Rebecca Zamolo

Good Mythical Morning

YouTube • Good Mythical Morning

**WINNER**Instant Influencer

YouTube • James Charles • YouTube Originals

Liza on Demand

YouTube • Liza Koshy • YouTube Originals

Nikita Unfiltered

Snapchat • Nikita Dragun • Snap Originals

UNHhhh

YouTube • WOWPresents • World of Wonder

INTERNATIONAL

HIKAKIN (Japan)

YouTube • HikakinTV

Mikecrack (Spain)

YouTube • Mikecrack

Mythpat (India)

YouTube • Mythpat

Sandra Cires Art (Cuba)

YouTube • Sandra Cires Art

**WINNER**Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)

YouTube • whinderssonnunes

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

BREAKOUT CREATOR

Addison Rae

TikTok • @addisonre

**WINNER**Charli D’Amelio

TikTok • @charlidamelio

Dream

YouTube • Dream

Spencer X

TikTok • @spencerx

ZHC

YouTube • ZHC

COLLABORATION

**WINNER**David Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!!

YouTube • David Dobrik

The Hype House – TURNING THE HYPE HOUSE INTO A TRAMPOLINE PARK!

YouTube • The Hype House

Jackie Aina and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL GETS GLAM WITH ME!!!

YouTube • Jackie Aina

Sway LA – Most Likely To Challenge!

YouTube • Sway LA

Zach King and David Blaine – David Blaine Tricks Zach King with Zoom Magic

YouTube • Zach King

CROSSOVER

Jack Black

YouTube • JablinskiGames

Jason Derulo

TikTok • @jasonderulo

Kevin James

YouTube • Kevin James

Naomi Campbell

YouTube • Naomi

**WINNER**Will Smith

YouTube • Will Smith

FIRST PERSON

Alex Warren

YouTube • Alex Warren

David Dobrik

YouTube • David Dobrik

**WINNER**Emma Chamberlain

YouTube • Emma Chamberlain

Larray

YouTube • Larray

Logan Paul

YouTube • Logan Paul

LIVE STREAMER

**WINNER**NICKMERCS

Twitch • NICKMERCS

Ninja

Twitch • Ninja

Pokimane

Twitch • Pokimane

Shroud

Twitch • Shroud

Typical Gamer

YouTube • Typical Gamer

SHOW AWARDS

INDIE SERIES

20 Seconds to Live

YouTube • 20 Seconds to Live

Arun Considers

Vimeo

Choose Me: An Abortion Story

OTV | Open Television

**WINNER**Chris and Jack

YouTube • Chris and Jack

The Lock Down Buddy

YouTube • Will McDaniel

LIVE SERIES

BET’s House Party

Facebook • BET

Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus

Instagram • @mileycyrus

D-Nice’s Club Quarantine

Instagram • @dnice

Reunited Apart with Josh Gad

YouTube • Josh Gad

**WINNER**Verzuz

Instagram • @verzuztv

LIVE SPECIAL

#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020

Facebook • Facebook App

**WINNER**MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament

YouTube • MrBeast • YouTube Originals

Some Good News Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, & Chance the Rapper

YouTube • SomeGoodNews

Travis Scott and Fortnite Present: Astronomical

Fortnite • Fortnite

YouTube Dear Class of 2020

YouTube • YouTube Originals

PODCAST

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Ramble

H3 Podcast

YouTube

IMPAULSIVE

YouTube • Kast Media

**WINNER**On Purpose with Jay Shetty

YouTube • Kast Media

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

Cadence13

SCRIPTED SERIES

**WINNER**A Heist with Markiplier

YouTube • Markiplier • YouTube Originals

Could You Survive the Movies?

YouTube • Vsauce3 • YouTube Originals

Epic Rap Battles of History

YouTube • ERB

FPS Logic

YouTube • Viva La Dirt League

Liza on Demand

YouTube • Liza Koshy • YouTube Originals

UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Brave Wilderness

YouTube

Challenge Accepted

YouTube • Michelle Khare

Instant Influencer

YouTube • James Charles • YouTube Originals

Jeff’s Barbershop

YouTube • Jeff Wittek

**WINNER**UNHhhh

YouTube • WOWPresents • World of Wonder

SUBJECT AWARDS

ANIMATED

illymation

YouTube • illymation

**WINNER**Jaiden Animations

YouTube • Jaiden Animations

Ketnipz

Instagram • @ketnipz

The Land Of Boggs

Instagram • @thelandofboggs • BuzzFeed

TheOdd1sOut

YouTube • TheOdd1sOut

BEAUTY

Bailey Sarian

YouTube • Bailey Sarian

Brad Mondo

YouTube • Brad Mondo

Hyram

YouTube • Hyram

Jackie Aina

YouTube • Jackie Aina

**WINNER**James Charles

YouTube • James Charles

COMEDY

Brandon Rogers

YouTube • Brandon Rogers

Brittany Tomlinson

TikTok • @brittany_broski

Gus Johnson

YouTube • Gus Johnson

Nigel Ng

YouTube • mrnigelng

**WINNER**Sarah Cooper

Twitter • @sarahcpr

COMMENTARY

**WINNER**ContraPoints

YouTube • ContraPoints

D’Angelo Wallace

YouTube • dangelowallace

Danny Gonzalez

YouTube • Danny Gonzalez

Jarvis Johnson

YouTube • Jarvis Johnson

Tiffany Ferguson

YouTube • tiffanyferg

DANCE

**WINNER**BFunk

YouTube • BFunk

Dytto

YouTube • Dytto

Matt Steffanina

YouTube • Matt Steffanina

Michael Le

TikTok • @justmaiko

Sofie Dossi

YouTube • Sofie Dossi

DOCUMENTARY

AntsCanada

YouTube • AntsCanada

Justin Bieber: Seasons

YouTube • Justin Bieber • YouTube Originals

Nikita Unfiltered

Snapchat • Nikita Dragun • Snap Originals

**WINNER**The Secret Life of Lele Pons

YouTube • Lele Pons • YouTube Originals

State Of Grace

YouTube • Refinery29

FASHION AND STYLE

bestdressed

YouTube • bestdressed

Bretman Rock

YouTube • Bretman Rock

LaurDIY

YouTube • LaurDIY

Sneaker Shopping

YouTube • Complex

**WINNER**Wisdom Kaye

TikTok • @wisdm8

FOOD

Alex French Guy Cooking

YouTube • FrenchGuyCooking

Babish Culinary Universe

YouTube • Babish Culinary Universe

How To Cook That

YouTube • How To Cook That

Joshua Weissman

YouTube • Joshua Weissman

**WINNER**Tabitha Brown

TikTok • @iamtabithabrown

GAMING

**WINNER**Dream

YouTube • Dream

FGTeeV

YouTube • FGTeeV

Jelly

YouTube • Jelly

LaurenzSide

YouTube • LaurenzSide

PrestonPlayz

YouTube • PrestonPlayz

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

**WINNER**Chloe Ting

YouTube • Chloe Ting

Demi Bagby

YouTube • Demi Bagby

Doctor Mike

YouTube • Doctor Mike

The Fitness Marshall

YouTube • The Fitness Marshall

Kati Morton

YouTube • Kati Morton

KIDS AND FAMILY

A for Adley

YouTube • A for Adley

Goo Goo Colors

YouTube • Goo Goo Colors

Kids Diana Show

YouTube • Kids Diana Show

Rebecca Zamolo

YouTube • Rebecca Zamolo

**WINNER**Ryan’s World

YouTube • Ryan’s World

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

ChrisFix

YouTube • ChrisFix

**WINNER**Mark Rober

YouTube • Mark Rober

NileRed

YouTube • NileRed

onlyjayus

TikTok • @onlyjayus

Peter Sripol

YouTube • Peter Sripol

LIFESTYLE

Alexa Rivera

YouTube • Alexa Rivera

Calle y Poché

YouTube • Calle y Poché

Jennelle Eliana

YouTube • Jennelle Eliana

**WINNER**Larray

YouTube • Larray

Rickey Thompson

Instagram • Rickey Thompson

NEWS

All Gas No Brakes

YouTube • All Gas No Brakes

Complex News

YouTube • Complex News • Complex

**WINNER**HasanAbi

Twitch • HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

YouTube • Philip DeFranco

Some More News

YouTube • Some More News

SPORTS

2HYPE

YouTube • 2HYPE

Braille Skateboarding

YouTube • Braille Skateboarding

Dude Perfect

YouTube • Dude Perfect

No Days Off: Sports Prodigies

YouTube • Whistle

**WINNER**Ryan García

YouTube • Ryan Garcia

TECHNOLOGY

iJustine

YouTube • iJustine

**WINNER**Marques Brownlee

YouTube • Marques Brownlee

Michael Reeves

YouTube • Michael Reeves

Simone Giertz

YouTube • Simone Giertz

Stuff Made Here

YouTube • Stuff Made Here

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade

YouTube • Lyrical Lemonade

Devin Graham – devinsupertramp

YouTube • devinsupertramp

Niels Lindelien – Lindsey Stirling

YouTube • Lindsey Stirling

**WINNER**Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon

YouTube • Peter McKinnon

Pierre Wikberg – Climbkhana TWO

YouTube • Climbkhana TWO

EDITING

Casey Neistat – CaseyNeistat

YouTube • CaseyNeistat

derkslurp – derkslurp

YouTube • derkslurp

Emma Chamberlain and Anderson Webb – emma chamberlain

YouTube • emma chamberlain

Evan Puschak – Nerdwriter1

YouTube • Nerdwriter1

**WINNER**Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul

YouTube • Logan Paul

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS

**WINNER**Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals

YouTube • Aaron’s Animals

Buttered Side Down – Buttered Side Down

YouTube • Buttered Side Down

CyreneQ – CyreneQ

Snapchat • CyreneQ

SOKRISPYMEDIA – Chalk Warfare 4.0

YouTube • SoKrispyMedia

Zach King – Zach King

YouTube • Zach King

WRITING

Akilah Hughes, Milana Vayntrub, Brian McElhaney, and Nick Kocher – Making Fun with Akilah and Milana

YouTube • Comedy Central

**WINNER**CalebCity – CalebCity

YouTube • CalebCity

Chris W. Smith and Jack De Sena – Chris and Jack

YouTube • Chris and Jack

James – Casually Explained

YouTube • Casually Explained

Zach Sherwin, Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, and Carter Deems – Epic Rap Battles of History

YouTube • ERB

SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS

COMPANY OR BRAND

**WINNER**Barbie – Career of the Year

Instagram • Mattel

**WINNER**Dave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment

YouTube • Tastemade

**WINNER**Lyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys

YouTube • LyftUp

CREATOR

**WINNER**The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE

YouTube • The Game Theorists

**WINNER**MrBeast – Feeding America Food Drive

YouTube • MrBeast

**WINNER**Nabela Noor – NoorHouse

Instagram • Nabela Noor

NONPROFIT OR NGO

**WINNER**Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees

YouTube • MrBeast and Mark Rober

**WINNER**COVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream

YouTube • Post Malone

**WINNER**Equal Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action

YouTube • YouTube Originals

BRAND AWARDS

AGENCY OF THE YEAR

**WINNER**BEN

Portal A

R&CPMK

Reach

VaynerMedia

BRAND OF THE YEAR

Barbie

Disney+

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

**WINNER**Netflix

Old Spice

BRAND ENGAGEMENT

**WINNER**100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App

YouTube • 100 Thieves

5-Minute Crafts – Barbie

YouTube • Mattel

Need for Speed: Heat x David Dobrik – Electronic Arts

YouTube • BEN

Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

YouTube • Kendo Brands

Under the Influencer – Comedy Central

YouTube • Comedy Central

BRANDED CONTENT: SERIES

Cold as Balls – Old Spice

YouTube • LOL Network • Laugh Out Loud

No Days Off: Sports Prodigies – Got Milk?

YouTube • Whistle

Second Chances – Dave’s Killer Bread

YouTube • Tastemade

**WINNER**Under a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa

Funny Or Die

Undercover Lyft – Lyft

YouTube

BRANDED CONTENT: VIDEO

Aladdin Meets Parkour in Real Life – Uzbekistan Tourism

YouTube • devinsupertramp

ASMR SNAP SHADOWS TUTORIAL W/ AMANDLA STENBERG – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

YouTube • Fenty Beauty by Rihanna • Kendo Brands

I Trained Like Black Widow – Marvel Strike Force

YouTube • Michelle Khare • MK Ultra

James Charles Spills the Tea on His Glow – Ole Henriksen Skincare

Instagram • James Charles • Kendo Brands

**WINNER**We Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL

YouTube • FaZe Clan

CREATOR PRODUCT

**WINNER**Chamberlain Coffee – Emma Chamberlain

Dragun Beauty – Nikita Dragun

Hairitage – Mindy McKnight

McKinnon Camera Pack – Peter McKinnonSpacestation Integrations

Pro Ant Farms – AntsCanada

INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

**WINNER**#ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay

TikTok • Collab

#HotGuysMakingLipstick – Bite Beauty

Instagram • Kendo Brands

Google Pixel 4

YouTube • YouTube Brand Connect

Nebula

YouTube • Standard

Superstars in Training – WWE

YouTube • Mattel

MULTI-PLATFORM CAMPAIGN

**WINNER**Disney+ Launch

Gift it Forward with Cardi B – PepsiV

aynerMedia

The Greatest Challenge of All Time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta – Clear (Unilever)

Desimpedidos • NWB

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star Wars

Ader Gaming

Tito’s Made To Order – Tito’s Vodka

First Tube Media

SOCIAL GOOD CAMPAIGN

#DistanceDance – P&G • Charli D’Amelio

TikTok

My Vaping Mistake – The Real Cost • AwesomenessTV

YouTube

**WINNER**Seize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation • Ad Council

YouTube

Teens for Jeans – Aéropostale • DoSomething.org

YouTube

Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys – Lyft • LyftUp

YouTube