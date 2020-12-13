x
2020 Streamy Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Streamy Awards honored the best in online video, gaming, content and more!

The annual awards show -- which was hosted this year by drag superstars Trixie Mattel and Katya -- took to the streets on Saturday, driving around Los Angeles in a party bus to hand out awards to some of the year's biggest creators, entertainers, philanthropists and more. 

The Streamys honor creativity in many forms, awarding honors in the General field -- like Creator of the Year, Show of the Year and more -- as well as categories broken down by genre, craft, brand and more. David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain, and James Charles are the most-nominated personalities this year, with five nods apiece, while new stars like Sarah Cooper and Charli D’Amelio landed their first nominations.

Check out the complete list of winners below!

GENERAL AWARDS 

CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Addison Rae
TikTok • @addisonre

Charli D’Amelio
TikTok • @charlidamelio

David Dobrik
YouTube • David Dobrik

Dixie D’Amelio
TikTok • @dixiedamelio

Emma Chamberlain
YouTube • Emma Chamberlain

James Charles
YouTube • James Charles

Larray
YouTube • Larray

Marques Brownlee
YouTube • Marques Brownlee

**WINNER**MrBeast
YouTube • MrBeast

Sarah Cooper
Twitter • @sarahcpr

SHOW OF THE YEAR

A Heist with Markiplier
YouTube • Markiplier • YouTube Originals

Binging with Babish
YouTube • Babish Culinary Universe

Challenge Accepted
YouTube • Michelle Khare

Epic Rap Battles of History
YouTube • ERB

Game Master Network
YouTube • Rebecca Zamolo

Good Mythical Morning
YouTube • Good Mythical Morning

**WINNER**Instant Influencer
YouTube • James Charles • YouTube Originals

Liza on Demand
YouTube • Liza Koshy • YouTube Originals

Nikita Unfiltered
Snapchat • Nikita Dragun • Snap Originals

UNHhhh
YouTube • WOWPresents • World of Wonder

INTERNATIONAL

HIKAKIN (Japan)
YouTube • HikakinTV

Mikecrack (Spain)
YouTube • Mikecrack

Mythpat (India)
YouTube • Mythpat

Sandra Cires Art (Cuba)
YouTube • Sandra Cires Art

**WINNER**Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)
YouTube • whinderssonnunes

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

BREAKOUT CREATOR

Addison Rae
TikTok • @addisonre

**WINNER**Charli D’Amelio
TikTok • @charlidamelio

Dream
YouTube • Dream

Spencer X
TikTok • @spencerx

ZHC
YouTube • ZHC

COLLABORATION

**WINNER**David Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!!
YouTube • David Dobrik

The Hype House – TURNING THE HYPE HOUSE INTO A TRAMPOLINE PARK!
YouTube • The Hype House

Jackie Aina and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL GETS GLAM WITH ME!!!
YouTube • Jackie Aina

Sway LA – Most Likely To Challenge!
YouTube • Sway LA

Zach King and David Blaine – David Blaine Tricks Zach King with Zoom Magic
YouTube • Zach King

CROSSOVER

Jack Black
YouTube • JablinskiGames

Jason Derulo
TikTok • @jasonderulo

Kevin James
YouTube • Kevin James

Naomi Campbell
YouTube • Naomi

**WINNER**Will Smith
YouTube • Will Smith

FIRST PERSON

Alex Warren
YouTube • Alex Warren

David Dobrik
YouTube • David Dobrik

**WINNER**Emma Chamberlain
YouTube • Emma Chamberlain

Larray
YouTube • Larray

Logan Paul
YouTube • Logan Paul

LIVE STREAMER

**WINNER**NICKMERCS
Twitch • NICKMERCS

Ninja
Twitch • Ninja

Pokimane
Twitch • Pokimane

Shroud
Twitch • Shroud

Typical Gamer
YouTube • Typical Gamer

SHOW AWARDS

INDIE SERIES

20 Seconds to Live
YouTube • 20 Seconds to Live

Arun Considers
Vimeo

Choose Me: An Abortion Story
OTV | Open Television

**WINNER**Chris and Jack
YouTube • Chris and Jack

The Lock Down Buddy
YouTube • Will McDaniel

LIVE SERIES

BET’s House Party
Facebook • BET

Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus
Instagram • @mileycyrus

D-Nice’s Club Quarantine
Instagram • @dnice

Reunited Apart with Josh Gad
YouTube • Josh Gad

**WINNER**Verzuz
Instagram • @verzuztv

LIVE SPECIAL

#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020
Facebook • Facebook App

**WINNER**MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament
YouTube • MrBeast • YouTube Originals

Some Good News Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, & Chance the Rapper
YouTube • SomeGoodNews

Travis Scott and Fortnite Present: Astronomical
Fortnite • Fortnite

YouTube Dear Class of 2020
YouTube • YouTube Originals

PODCAST

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Ramble

H3 Podcast
YouTube

IMPAULSIVE 
YouTube • Kast Media

**WINNER**On Purpose with Jay Shetty
YouTube • Kast Media

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
Cadence13

SCRIPTED SERIES

**WINNER**A Heist with Markiplier
YouTube • Markiplier • YouTube Originals

Could You Survive the Movies?
YouTube • Vsauce3 • YouTube Originals

Epic Rap Battles of History
YouTube • ERB

FPS Logic
YouTube • Viva La Dirt League

Liza on Demand
YouTube • Liza Koshy • YouTube Originals

UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Brave Wilderness
YouTube

Challenge Accepted
YouTube • Michelle Khare

Instant Influencer
YouTube • James Charles • YouTube Originals

Jeff’s Barbershop
YouTube • Jeff Wittek

**WINNER**UNHhhh
YouTube • WOWPresents • World of Wonder

SUBJECT AWARDS

ANIMATED

illymation
YouTube • illymation

**WINNER**Jaiden Animations
YouTube • Jaiden Animations

Ketnipz
Instagram • @ketnipz

The Land Of Boggs
Instagram • @thelandofboggs • BuzzFeed

TheOdd1sOut
YouTube • TheOdd1sOut

BEAUTY

Bailey Sarian
YouTube • Bailey Sarian

Brad Mondo
YouTube • Brad Mondo

Hyram
YouTube • Hyram

Jackie Aina
YouTube • Jackie Aina

**WINNER**James Charles
YouTube • James Charles

COMEDY

Brandon Rogers
YouTube • Brandon Rogers

Brittany Tomlinson
TikTok • @brittany_broski

Gus Johnson
YouTube • Gus Johnson

Nigel Ng
YouTube • mrnigelng

**WINNER**Sarah Cooper
Twitter • @sarahcpr

COMMENTARY

**WINNER**ContraPoints
YouTube • ContraPoints

D’Angelo Wallace
YouTube • dangelowallace

Danny Gonzalez
YouTube • Danny Gonzalez

Jarvis Johnson
YouTube • Jarvis Johnson

Tiffany Ferguson
YouTube • tiffanyferg

DANCE

**WINNER**BFunk
YouTube • BFunk

Dytto
YouTube • Dytto

Matt Steffanina
YouTube • Matt Steffanina

Michael Le
TikTok • @justmaiko

Sofie Dossi
YouTube • Sofie Dossi

DOCUMENTARY

AntsCanada
YouTube • AntsCanada

Justin Bieber: Seasons
YouTube • Justin Bieber • YouTube Originals

Nikita Unfiltered
Snapchat • Nikita Dragun • Snap Originals

**WINNER**The Secret Life of Lele Pons
YouTube • Lele Pons • YouTube Originals

State Of Grace
YouTube • Refinery29

FASHION AND STYLE

bestdressed
YouTube • bestdressed

Bretman Rock
YouTube • Bretman Rock

LaurDIY
YouTube • LaurDIY

Sneaker Shopping
YouTube • Complex

**WINNER**Wisdom Kaye
TikTok • @wisdm8

FOOD

Alex French Guy Cooking
YouTube • FrenchGuyCooking

Babish Culinary Universe
YouTube • Babish Culinary Universe

How To Cook That
YouTube • How To Cook That

Joshua Weissman
YouTube • Joshua Weissman

**WINNER**Tabitha Brown
TikTok • @iamtabithabrown

GAMING

**WINNER**Dream
YouTube • Dream

FGTeeV
YouTube • FGTeeV

Jelly
YouTube • Jelly

LaurenzSide
YouTube • LaurenzSide

PrestonPlayz
YouTube • PrestonPlayz

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

**WINNER**Chloe Ting
YouTube • Chloe Ting

Demi Bagby
YouTube • Demi Bagby

Doctor Mike
YouTube • Doctor Mike

The Fitness Marshall
YouTube • The Fitness Marshall

Kati Morton
YouTube • Kati Morton

KIDS AND FAMILY

A for Adley
YouTube • A for Adley

Goo Goo Colors
YouTube • Goo Goo Colors

Kids Diana Show
YouTube • Kids Diana Show

Rebecca Zamolo
YouTube • Rebecca Zamolo

**WINNER**Ryan’s World
YouTube • Ryan’s World

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

ChrisFix
YouTube • ChrisFix

**WINNER**Mark Rober
YouTube • Mark Rober

NileRed
YouTube • NileRed

onlyjayus
TikTok • @onlyjayus

Peter Sripol
YouTube • Peter Sripol

LIFESTYLE

Alexa Rivera
YouTube • Alexa Rivera

Calle y Poché
YouTube • Calle y Poché

Jennelle Eliana
YouTube • Jennelle Eliana

**WINNER**Larray
YouTube • Larray

Rickey Thompson
Instagram • Rickey Thompson

NEWS

All Gas No Brakes
YouTube • All Gas No Brakes

Complex News
YouTube • Complex News • Complex

**WINNER**HasanAbi
Twitch • HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show
YouTube • Philip DeFranco

Some More News
YouTube • Some More News

SPORTS

2HYPE
YouTube • 2HYPE

Braille Skateboarding
YouTube • Braille Skateboarding

Dude Perfect
YouTube • Dude Perfect

No Days Off: Sports Prodigies
YouTube • Whistle

**WINNER**Ryan García
YouTube • Ryan Garcia

TECHNOLOGY

iJustine
YouTube • iJustine

**WINNER**Marques Brownlee
YouTube • Marques Brownlee

Michael Reeves
YouTube • Michael Reeves

Simone Giertz
YouTube • Simone Giertz

Stuff Made Here
YouTube • Stuff Made Here

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade
YouTube • Lyrical Lemonade

Devin Graham – devinsupertramp
YouTube • devinsupertramp

Niels Lindelien – Lindsey Stirling
YouTube • Lindsey Stirling

**WINNER**Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon
YouTube • Peter McKinnon

Pierre Wikberg – Climbkhana TWO
YouTube • Climbkhana TWO

EDITING

Casey Neistat – CaseyNeistat
YouTube • CaseyNeistat

derkslurp – derkslurp
YouTube • derkslurp

Emma Chamberlain and Anderson Webb – emma chamberlain
YouTube • emma chamberlain

Evan Puschak – Nerdwriter1
YouTube • Nerdwriter1

**WINNER**Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul
YouTube • Logan Paul

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS

**WINNER**Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals
YouTube • Aaron’s Animals

Buttered Side Down – Buttered Side Down
YouTube • Buttered Side Down

CyreneQ – CyreneQ
Snapchat • CyreneQ

SOKRISPYMEDIA – Chalk Warfare 4.0
YouTube • SoKrispyMedia

Zach King – Zach King
YouTube • Zach King

WRITING

Akilah Hughes, Milana Vayntrub, Brian McElhaney, and Nick Kocher – Making Fun with Akilah and Milana
YouTube • Comedy Central

**WINNER**CalebCity – CalebCity
YouTube • CalebCity

Chris W. Smith and Jack De Sena – Chris and Jack
YouTube • Chris and Jack

James – Casually Explained
YouTube • Casually Explained

Zach Sherwin, Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, and Carter Deems – Epic Rap Battles of History
YouTube • ERB

SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS

COMPANY OR BRAND

**WINNER**Barbie – Career of the Year
Instagram • Mattel

**WINNER**Dave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment
YouTube • Tastemade

**WINNER**Lyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys
YouTube • LyftUp

CREATOR

**WINNER**The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE
YouTube • The Game Theorists

**WINNER**MrBeast – Feeding America Food Drive
YouTube • MrBeast

**WINNER**Nabela Noor – NoorHouse
Instagram • Nabela Noor

NONPROFIT OR NGO

**WINNER**Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees
YouTube • MrBeast and Mark Rober

**WINNER**COVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream
YouTube • Post Malone

**WINNER**Equal Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action
YouTube • YouTube Originals

BRAND AWARDS

AGENCY OF THE YEAR

**WINNER**BEN

Portal A

R&CPMK

Reach

VaynerMedia

BRAND OF THE YEAR

Barbie

Disney+

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

**WINNER**Netflix

Old Spice

BRAND ENGAGEMENT

**WINNER**100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App
YouTube • 100 Thieves

5-Minute Crafts – Barbie
YouTube • Mattel

Need for Speed: Heat x David Dobrik – Electronic Arts
YouTube • BEN

Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
YouTube • Kendo Brands

Under the Influencer – Comedy Central
YouTube • Comedy Central

BRANDED CONTENT: SERIES

Cold as Balls – Old Spice
YouTube • LOL Network • Laugh Out Loud

No Days Off: Sports Prodigies – Got Milk?
YouTube • Whistle

Second Chances – Dave’s Killer Bread
YouTube • Tastemade

**WINNER**Under a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa
Funny Or Die

Undercover Lyft – Lyft
YouTube

BRANDED CONTENT: VIDEO

Aladdin Meets Parkour in Real Life – Uzbekistan Tourism
YouTube • devinsupertramp

ASMR SNAP SHADOWS TUTORIAL W/ AMANDLA STENBERG – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
YouTube • Fenty Beauty by Rihanna • Kendo Brands

I Trained Like Black Widow – Marvel Strike Force
YouTube • Michelle Khare • MK Ultra

James Charles Spills the Tea on His Glow – Ole Henriksen Skincare
Instagram • James Charles • Kendo Brands

**WINNER**We Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL
YouTube • FaZe Clan

CREATOR PRODUCT

**WINNER**Chamberlain Coffee – Emma Chamberlain

Dragun Beauty – Nikita Dragun

Hairitage – Mindy McKnight

McKinnon Camera Pack – Peter McKinnonSpacestation Integrations

Pro Ant Farms – AntsCanada

INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

**WINNER**#ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay
TikTok • Collab

#HotGuysMakingLipstick – Bite Beauty
Instagram • Kendo Brands

Google Pixel 4
YouTube • YouTube Brand Connect

Nebula
YouTube • Standard

Superstars in Training – WWE
YouTube • Mattel

MULTI-PLATFORM CAMPAIGN

**WINNER**Disney+ Launch

Gift it Forward with Cardi B – PepsiV
aynerMedia

The Greatest Challenge of All Time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta – Clear (Unilever)
Desimpedidos • NWB

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star Wars
Ader Gaming

Tito’s Made To Order – Tito’s Vodka
First Tube Media

SOCIAL GOOD CAMPAIGN

#DistanceDance – P&G • Charli D’Amelio
TikTok

My Vaping Mistake – The Real Cost • AwesomenessTV
YouTube

**WINNER**Seize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation • Ad Council
YouTube

Teens for Jeans – Aéropostale • DoSomething.org
YouTube

Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys – Lyft • LyftUp
YouTube

