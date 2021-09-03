2021 BAFTA Nominations: See the Full List

Ahead of the Academy announcing who's up for Oscars this year, it's the British Academy's turn to unveil their nominations for the 74th annual EE British Academy Film Awards.

The 2021 BAFTA Awards nominees were announced on Tuesday, presented by comedian Aisling Bea and actress Susan Wokoma live from the Royal Albert Hall in London. Nomadland and Rocks were the most-nominated films of the year, with seven nominations apiece.

BAFTA previously announced the all-British nominees for its Rising Star Award, including Bukky Bakray (Rocks), Conrad Khan (County Lines), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud) and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (His House).

The winners will be announced on Sunday, April 11, with the ceremony having been previously rescheduled to take place two weeks before the Oscars, as is customary.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer)

Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer)

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer)

Film Not In English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Director

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks, Sarah Gavron

Original Screenplay

Another Round, Tobias Lindholm and Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig, Moira Buffini

The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani and M.B. Traven

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Original Score

Mank, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis

Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Casting

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Design

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

Costume Design

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Make-Up & Hair

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Sound

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

Special Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy

British Short Film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

EE Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

The 2021 BAFTA Awards will take place on April 11. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete BAFTAs coverage.