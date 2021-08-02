2021 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete List of Film Nominees

The press has spoken -- or the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, at least, with this year's Golden Globe nominations -- and the actors have, too. (See: the SAG Award nominations.) Now, it's the critics' turn to weigh in.
On Monday, the Critics Choice Association announced film nominees for the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards. (The nominations for TV were previously unveiled, with The Crown and Ozark as the year's most-nominated series.)
Mank is the year's most-nominated film, with 12 nominations, followed by Minari with 10 nominations and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom with eight. Olivia Colman, meanwhile, is the only actor to be recognized for both film (The Father) and TV (The Crown).
Winners will be announced on Sunday, March 7, with Taye Diggs returning as host. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the show will be an "in-person/virtual hybrid" with Diggs hosting from L.A. and nominees appearing remotely, airing on The CW.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor
Ben Affleck, The Way Back
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Tom Hanks, News of the World
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie
Best Supporting Actor
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Young Actor/Actress
Ryder Allen, Palmer
Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead
Alan Kim, Minari
Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Caoilinn Springall, The Midnight Sky
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Acting Ensemble
Da 5 Bloods
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Original Screenplay
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, News of the World
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami
Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt, First Cow
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Cinematography
Christopher Blauvelt, First Cow
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
Lachlan Milne, Minari
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Newton Thomas Sigel, Da 5 Bloods
Hoyte Van Hoytema, Tenet
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Best Production Design
Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx, The Personal History of David Copperfield
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan, News of the World
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas, Tenet
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale, Mank
Kave Quinn, Stella Fox, Emma
Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Editing
Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Kirk Baxter, Mank
Jennifer Lame, Tenet
Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Costume Design
Alexandra Byrne, Emma
Bina Daigeler, Mulan
Suzie Harman & Robert Worley, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Ann Roth, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Nancy Steiner, Promising Young Woman
Trish Summerville, Mank
Best Hair and Makeup
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
Tenet
Wonder Woman 1984
Best Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Forty-Year-Old Version
The King of Staten Island
On the Rocks
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Foreign Language Film
Another Round
Collective
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Best Song
"Everybody Cries" – The Outpost
"Fight for You" – Judas and the Black Messiah
"Husavik (My Home Town)" – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Io sì (Seen)" – The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" – One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed" – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Emile Mosseri, Minari
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
The 2021 Critics Choice Awards will air on Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Critics Choice Awards coverage.
RELATED CONTENT: