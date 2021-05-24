2021 Daytime Emmy Awards: Talk Show Host and Lead Actress Nominees Revealed (Exclusive)

The full list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards will soon be revealed, but in the meantime, only ET can share with you the nominees for two major categories.

Drew Barrymore of The Drew Barrymore Show and Sean Evans of Hot Ones are both first-time nominees in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category.

As for Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series, all the actresses chosen this year have been nominated several times before, with Melissa Claire Egan of The Young and the Restless being the only performer who has yet to win. Perhaps this is her year!

The Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, June 25 and will be broadcast on CBS.

Check out the nominees below.

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson

The Young and the Restless



Genie Francis as Laura Collins

General Hospital



Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

General Hospital



Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick

General Hospital



Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show



Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show



Sean Evans

Hot Ones | First We Feast



Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

Today Show with Hoda and Jenna



Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

The full list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards will be revealed tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET.