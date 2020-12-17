2021 Family Film Awards Nominations: See the Full List

The Family Film Awards announced the nominees for its 24th annual ceremony on Wednesday. The awards show, which honors the best of family television, film and music, will be hosted by Dean Cain at the Universal Hilton Hotel at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on February 25, 2021.

Ann-Margret will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, producer/writer Bob Gale will accept the Iconic Film Award for Back to the Future, the cast of The Brady Bunch will accept the Iconic Television Award and Michelle Yeoh will receive the Global Lifetime Achievement Award.

REELZ is set to air the telecast in Spring 2021. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during the taping of the show.

See the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding Feature Film

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Little Women (Columbia Pictures)

Aladdin (Walt Disney Pictures)

The Lion King (Walt Disney Pictures)

Always Be My Maybe (Netflix)

Outstanding Feature Film Drama

Little Women (Columbia Pictures)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

The Lion King (Walt Disney Pictures)

The Half of It (Likely Story, Netflix)

Outstanding Feature Film Comedy

Blinded by the Light (New Line Cinema, Warner Bros.)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Toy Story 4 (Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Director for a Feature Film

Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Taika Waititi for JoJo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight Films)

Greta Gerwig for Little Women (Columbia Pictures)

Josh Cooley for Toy Story 4 (Disney/Pixar)

Outstanding Actor in a Feature Film

Robert Downey Jr, as Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame (Marvel/ Walt Disney Studios)

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Walt Disney Pictures)

Will Smith as Genie / Mariner in Aladdin (Walt Disney Pictures)

Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Randall Park – Always Be My Maybe (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Feature Film

Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Walt Disney Pictures)

Angelina Jolie as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney)

Marisa Tomei as May Parker in Spider-man: Far From Home (Sony/Columbia Pictures)

Saoirse Ronan as Jo March in Little Women” (Columbia Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Feature Film

Matthew Rhys as Lloyd Vogel in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Walt Disney Pictures)

Mena Massoud as Aladdin in Aladdin (Walt Disney Pictures)

Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear (voice) in Toy Story 4 (Disney/Pixar)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Feature Film

Scarlett Johansson as Rosie in Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight Film)

Annie Potts as Bo Peep (voice) in Toy Story 4 (Disney/Pixar)

Naomi Scott as Jasmine in Aladdin (Walt Disney Pictures)

Michelle Buteau as Veronica in Always Be My Maybe (Netflix)

Outstanding Feature Film Screenplay

Micah Fitzerman – Blue, Noah Harpster for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

Christopher Markus (screenplay by), Stephen McFeely (screenplay by) for Avengers: Endgame (Marvel, Walt Disney Studios)

Taika Waititi (screenplay by) for Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight Films)

Greta Gerwig (written for the screen by) for Little Women (Columbia Pictures)

Outstanding Original Song for a Film

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor? | A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” song by Fred Rogers (as) composed by Nate Heller for A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood (Big Beach Films, Tencent Pictures, TriStar Pictures)

“Speechless” by Alan Menken from Aladdin (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Enough,” by Koryn Hawthorne from Overcomer (SONY)

TELEVISION NOMINEES:

Outstanding Television Series Drama

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Finding Love in Quarantine (PureFlix)

The Mandalorian (Disney)

Outstanding Television Comedy

Fuller House (Netflix)

Black-ish (ABC)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

The Good Place (NBC Universal)

Last Man Standing (FOX)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Drama

Jason Ritter as Pat in Raising Dion (Netflix)

David A.R. White in Finding Love in Quarantine (PureFlix)

Viv Leacock as Fincher Garland in Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Prescription for Murder (Hallmark Channel)

William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye in The Good Place (NBC Universal)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Drama

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

Ocean White – Finding Love in Quarantine (PureFlix)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Comedy

Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett in Modern Family (ABC)

Anthony Anderson as Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson in Black-ish (ABC)

Tim Allen as Mike Baxter in Last Man Standing (FOX)

Michael Campion as Jackson Fuller in Fuller House (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Comedy

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper in Young Sheldon (CBS)

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg in The Goldbergs (ABC)

Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop in The Good Place (NBC Universal)

Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter in Last Man Standing (FOX)

Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson in Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Television Film

This is our Christmas (UPLIFT TV)

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses (Hallmark Chanel)

Overcomer (SONY)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Film

Alex Kendrick as John Harrison in Overcomer (SONY)

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Trywell Kamkwamba in The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (BBC Films)

Viv Leacock as Fincher Garland in Hailey Dean Mysteries: A Prescription for Murder (Hallmark Channel)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Film

Jill Wagner as Abbey in Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses (Hallmark Channel)

Nia Long as Eunice Garrett in The Banker (Romulus Entertainment/Apple TV)