2021 MTV EMAs: The Complete Winners List

The 2021 MTV EMAs are here! The awards show kicked off on Sunday with a ceremony hosted by Saweetie!
Some of the biggest global superstars came together for a celebration of music held at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on Sunday, for a night of big performances and exciting wins.
Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" led to some big wins for the 30-year-old English megastar, earning him the awards for Best Artist and Best Song. Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Maluma and Saweetie herself also enjoyed the taste of victory during the electrifying show.
However, it was BTS who had the best night over all, taking home a total of four wins in categories including Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans.
Check out the full list of the night's winners below!
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran -- **WINNER!
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS -- **WINNER!
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits -- **WINNER!
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) -- **WINNER!
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
Taylor Swift – willow
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More -- **WINNER!
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
Giveon Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie -- **WINNER!
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta -- **WINNER!
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin -- **WINNER!
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD -- **WINNER!
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma -- **WINNER!
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj -- **WINNER!
Best K-Pop
BTS -- **WINNER!
LISA Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ TWICE
Best Group
BTS -- **WINNER!
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo -- **WINNER!
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS -- **WINNER!
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish - Your Power -- **WINNER!
Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
girl in red – Serotonin
H.E.R. - Fight For You
Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
MTV EMA Generation Change Award
Amir Ashour
Matthew Blaise
Sage Dolan-Sandrino
Erika Hilton
Viktória Radványi -- **WINNER!
