2021 MTV VMAs: How to Watch, Performers, Presenters, Nominees and More!

The 2021 MTV VMAs are almost upon us!

After a year of virtual and hybrid awards shows, this year's star-studded, performance-packed ceremony is primed to pull out all the stops for a fun show.

This year's VMAs are returning to the Barclays Center in New York City, where a slate of big-name artists and superstar presenters will take the stage to celebrate this year in music.

Read on for all the details you need on how to watch the 2021 MTV VMAs, as well as the confirmed list of performers, the night's host, when the show starts, nominees and more!

When are the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards? Sunday, Sept. 12 at 5PM PT/8 ET.

How to watch the VMAs: The star studded show will air live on MTV. The show will also be simulcast on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and the CW.

For those who don't have cable access, the show will also be streaming on the Paramount+ app, which costs $5 for a basic plan or $10 for their commercial-free plan.

How do I follow along? Follow along during the VMAs with @etnow on Twitter and @entertainmenttonight on Instagram. Then, check out ETonline.com, ET Live and Entertainment Tonight after the show for more coverage of the biggest moments and all the winners.

Who's hosting? Doja Cat is making her hosting debut at this year's show! Apart from her hosting duties, Doja Cat is also set to perform and is nominated for five awards, including two of the night’s highest honors, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Who's performing during the show? One of the biggest headliners of the night is Justin Bieber, who will be taking the VMAs stage for the first time in six years. In addition, Kacey Musgraves will make her VMAs debut at this year's ceremony. The six-time GRAMMY winner is sure to wow the crowd with a world premiere performance of her new title track, "Star-Crossed."

Fans will also see apperances by Shawn Mendes -- who will debut an all-new performance of his latest hit single, "Summer of Love" -- Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle fame), making her highly anticipated solo debut on the VMAs stage, and Twenty One Pilots performing their hit single, "Saturday."

Additional performers include Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo.

Who's Performing at the pre-show? This year's pre-show event, hosted by Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa, will include an appearance from Kim Petras, who will deliver the television debut performance of “Future Starts Now," and a performance from celebrated music trio Swedish House Mafia, who will deliver a medley of "Lifetime" & "It Gets Better."

Additionally, Polo G -- who is nominated for two awards this year including Best New Artist -- will perform his hit single "Rapstar."

Who's nominated? Justin Bieber leads the pack as this year's most-nominated artist with seven noms, including artist of the Year and Best Pop for "Peaches." The singer is followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion with six nominations.

Other top contenders include Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon and Lil Nas X. Additionally, MTV PUSH artists Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI and 24kGoldn all received multiple first-time nominations.

Are there any special honors this year? The legendary rock group the Foo Fighters will be the first-ever recipients of the US Global Icon Award. The Foo Fighters have been nominated for three VMAs this year, including Best Rock for "Shame Shame." They're also set to perform, marking their return to the iconic VMAs stage for the first time since 2007.

How to vote: Fans can vote across all categories at mtv.com/vma/vote/ and can submit 10 votes per category per day. Fans can vote for the special social categories -- Group of the Year and Song of the Summer -- on MTV's Instagram story.

Check out the video below for a look at some of the biggest, best and most memorable moments from last year's MTV VMAs!