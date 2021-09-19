2021 Primetime Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List

Television was the only thing that got us through the last year spent stuck in our homes. Which has also led to some seriously stiff competition at Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.
The Mandalorian and The Crown led this year's history-making nominations, which saw Ted Lasso break the record for most-nominated freshman comedy and Mj Rodriguez become the first-ever transgender actor nominated for a major Emmy award. The 2021 ceremony also marks the first time the Variety Special categories have been announced in primetime.
Winners will be announced during the Cedric the Entertainer-hosted telecast, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ from the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles. (Non-Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out over three preceding Creative Arts ceremonies.)
Here is the full list of winners:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown - WINNER
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown - WINNER
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown - WINNER
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown - WINNER
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown - WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton ("Diamond Of The First Water")
Benjamin Caron, The Crown ("Fairytale")
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown ("War") - WINNER
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale ("The Wilderness")
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian ("Chapter 9: The Marshal")
Steven Canals, Pose ("Series Finale")
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys ("What I Know")
Peter Morgan, The Crown ("War") - WINNER
Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale ("Home")
Misha Green, Lovecraft Country ("Sundown")
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian ("Chapter 13: The Jedi")
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian ("Chapter 16: The Rescue")
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose ("Series Finale")
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracey Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks -WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - WINNER
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso - WINNER
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
James Burrows, B Positive ("Pilot")
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant ("In Case Of Emergency")
Lucia Aniello, Hacks ("There Is No Line") - WINNER
James Widdoes, Mom ("Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak")
Zach Braff, Ted Lasso ("Biscuits")
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso ("The Hope That Kills You")
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso ("Make Rebecca Great Again")
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant ("In Case Of Emergency")
Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva ("Pilot")
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks ("There Is No Line") - WINNER
Maya Erskine, Pen15 ("Play")
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso ("Make Rebecca Great Again")
Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, Ted Lasso ("Pilot")
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit - WINNER
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston - WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown - WINNER
Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown - WINNER
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You ("Ego Death")
Sam Miller, I May Destroy You ("Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes")
Craig Zobel, Mare Of Easttown
Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit - WINNER
Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
Matt Shakman, WandaVision
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You - WINNER
Brad Ingelsby, Mare Of Easttown
Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision ("All-New Halloween Spooktacular!")
Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision ("Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience")
Laura Donney, WandaVision ("Previously On")
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race - WINNER
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
8:46 - Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton - WINNER
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live - WINNER
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
“Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special”
“Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” - WINNER
“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”
“The Oscars”
“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”
RELATED CONTENT: