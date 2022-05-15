2022 Billboard Music Awards: Biggest Performances and Most Memorable Moments

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards lit up the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, and some of the biggest names in music came together for a performance-filled night of fun and celebration.

Sean "Diddy" Combs took over hosting duties for this year's show, and charismatically led a fun show filled with impressive musical numbers, stirring acceptance speeches and some truly unexpected surprises.

Here's a look at some of the highlights you'll be talking about tomorrow from this year's Billboard Music Awards.

Diddy Kicks Things Off With Some Special Guests

Before taking to the stage for a fun, jubilant monologue, Diddy kicked things off with a star-packed musical medley featuring himself, his son Justin Combs, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor and Taylor's 6-year-old daughter, Junie.

Megan Thee Stallion Brings the Heat

The 27-year-old wowed the Billboard audience with her fiery performance of "Plan B." Dressed in a black, body cutout bodysuit, the singer performed her recently released single, while literal flames blasted behind her. She also twerked and rapped her verse to her and Dua Lipa's hit, "Sweetest Pie."

Silk Sonic Takes Us for a Smooth Ride

ALL ABOARD! 🚂❤️ That's the way it goes on Love's Train 🎶 @silksonic



The night's still young, tune in to the #BBMAs on @nbc or @peacockTV! pic.twitter.com/gvmS0J4ntn — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022

If there's one thing you can expect from a Silk Sonic performance, it's retro class and nostalgic perfection, and that's what fans got with their performance of "Love Train" on Sunday. Just flawless '70s crooning that is every bit as smooth as their name wound lead you to expect.

Mary J. Blige Is an Icon for a Reason

.@maryjblige is an icon with a multi-decade career full of hits! 👏 Congrats on being the recipient of the 2022 #BBMAs Icon Award! #IconMJB pic.twitter.com/4tIcYUMryR — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022

Blige was honored with the prestigious ICON award, which she was presented by Janet Jackson, and the music superstar reflected on the true meaning of an "icon" and how hard she's worked to achieve the status. "The way the world is now, I think people think icons are born that way, that they become a legend overnight, but that is definitely not the case. It takes a lot of time, hard work, and a lot of surviving, trial and error, to achieve greatness," she shared, later adding, "The message of my music has always been that we are not alone in our struggles and I'm not alone now. For so long I was searching for real love, but I finally found my real love -- and that real love is me."

Machine Gun Kelly Shares a Special Dedication

The rock star took to the stage and before he sang his hit song, "Twin Flame," he dedicated the performance to not only his "wife," Megan Fox, but their "unborn child" -- which obviously got fans freaking out with speculation online. Alluding to the fact that he and Fox may have already, secretly tied the knot, MGK said, “I wrote this song for my wife.” Then, partway through his performance, Kelly stopped to dedicate the song to “my unborn child.” Still, it's unclear how literal MGK was being.

For more on the big winners at this year's show, check out the full list here!