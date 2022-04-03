2022 GRAMMYs Best Dressed Stars: Billy Porter, Chrissy Teigen and More

The stars at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards understood the assignment! On Sunday, a slew of celebrities descended upon the red carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and made sure their outfits turned heads.

Music's biggest night is known for its array of standout styles, but this was next level!

Billy Porter did not disappoint when he hit the red carpet in an all-fuchsia ensemble that he paired with purple lipstick.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

And pink was definitely one of the colors of the evening, with Chrissy Teigen and St. Vincent also wearing the hue.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the 2022 GRAMMYs. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood looked absolutely elegant in her gown.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

But she wasn't the only one! From Olivia Rodrigo to Mickey Guyton, check out some of the most jaw-dropping looks at this year's GRAMMYs.