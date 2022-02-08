x
2022 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

Amid another extended and pandemic-altered awards season, the Academy unveiled the 2022 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan via an early morning livestream.

The Power of the Dog led the pack this year, with 12 total nominations including Best Picture, Best Director for Jane Campion and acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Other top-nominated films included Dune with 10, Belfast and West Side Story with 7 apiece and King Richard with six. And, as always, there were a number of notable surprises and snubs.

The winners will be announced during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. 

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard 
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kostur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
 

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard 
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Documentary (Feature)

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire

Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

International Feature Film

Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog 
tick...tick...BOOM!

Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Sound

Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Music (Original Song)

"Be Alive" from King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
"Down to Joy" from Belfast
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days

Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Production Design

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
 

The 2022 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage and check out highlights from last year's ceremony in the video below.

