2022 Oscars' Best Dressed Stars: Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and More

Hollywood's finest were ready for their close-ups when they descended onto the Dolby Theatre for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. All the nominees, presenters, hosts and performers brought their A-game as the Oscars ceremony is one of the first full-blown awards shows since the coronavirus pandemic hit over two years ago.

While it's always hard to decide on who was the best dressed of the evening, here are a few of ET's favorite standout styles.

No red carpet would be complete without Zendaya absolutely slaying. The Dune actress stepped out sporting a Valentino Haute Couture white cropped shirt and silver skirt embroidered with sequins, especially designed for her. She paired the look with Valentino Garavani tan-go shoes in all over crystals, thin bangles and a choker necklace.

Nicole Kidman did not disappoint when she arrived wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk faille strapless bustier gown. The column silhouette is accented by a peplum skirt that ties with an exaggerated bow and extends into a train embellished with gold crystals. The Lucy and Desi star accessorized with an eagle yellow diamond necklace, part of Harry Winston’s New York Collection.

King Richard actress and Oscars first timer Saniyya Sidney was channeling springtime in her darling pastel gown with floral embellishments.

Keeping with the pastel trend, Jessica Chastain looked absolutely stunning in her Gucci lilac purple tulle halter-neck gown, embellished in gradient bronze and lilac sequins with an organza ruffle trimmed hem. "Gucci’d out for Oscar Night 💖✨ Excited to celebrate with all the nominees," she captioned some pics of her awards show look.

And while there were lots of dapper styles on the red carpet (see Jason Momoa's French braid), Sebastián Yatra made sure he stood out at his first Oscars. The musician, who is up for Best Original Song thanks to Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas," wore a pink Moschino tuxedo and black bowtie that only he could pull off!

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o showed everyone how it's done, stepping out in a gold gown that made her sparkle brighter than the awards themselves!

