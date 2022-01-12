2022 SAG Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Awards Season 2022 has officially begun! Following Sunday's Golden Globes and ET's exclusive coverage of the Palm Springs International Film Awards, it's time for the Screen Actors Guild to honor their own and award some of the best performances of the year.

The nominees for the 28th Annual SAG Awards were announced on Wednesday, during an Instagram Live event. Following an introduction from SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, the nominations were announced by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens, who shared the top honorees in film and television, as voted by their acting peers.

The winners will be announced during the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27, which will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of nominees:

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.