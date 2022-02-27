2022 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

The only thing better than announcing "I am an actor" is being able to say, "I am a SAG Award-winning actor." During Sunday's 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG-AFTRA minted a new class of winners.

Honoring the best in film and television -- as well as stunt people in both -- this year's top nominees in TV are no surprise, with Succession and Ted Lasso leading the way with five apiece, including favored nods for Outstanding Ensemble. On the film side, House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog each earned three nominations, though the latter missed Best Cast recognition in favor of the star-powered Don't Look Up.

The SAG Awards kick off awards season in earnest, with the film winners stepping closer to the ultimate prize at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.

See the full list of winners, in bold, below.

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

**CODA -- WINNER!

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…Boom!

**Will Smith, King Richard -- WINNER!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

**Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye -- WINNER!

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

**Troy Kotsur, CODA -- WINNER!

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

**Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - - WINNER!

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

*No Time to Die -- WINNER!

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

**Succession -- WINNER!

Yellowstone

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

**Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game -- WINNER!

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

**Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game -- WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

**Ted Lasso -- WINNER!

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

**Jean Smart, Hacks -- WINNER!

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

**Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- WINNER!

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

**Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown -- WINNER!

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick -- WINNER!

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

**Squid Game -- WINNER!

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.