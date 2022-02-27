2022 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

The only thing better than announcing "I am an actor" is being able to say, "I am a SAG Award-winning actor." During Sunday's 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG-AFTRA minted a new class of winners.
Honoring the best in film and television -- as well as stunt people in both -- this year's top nominees in TV are no surprise, with Succession and Ted Lasso leading the way with five apiece, including favored nods for Outstanding Ensemble. On the film side, House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog each earned three nominations, though the latter missed Best Cast recognition in favor of the star-powered Don't Look Up.
The SAG Awards kick off awards season in earnest, with the film winners stepping closer to the ultimate prize at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.
See the full list of winners, in bold, below.
FILM
Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
**CODA -- WINNER!
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…Boom!
**Will Smith, King Richard -- WINNER!
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role
**Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye -- WINNER!
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
**Troy Kotsur, CODA -- WINNER!
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
**Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - - WINNER!
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix: Resurrections
*No Time to Die -- WINNER!
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
TELEVISION
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
**Succession -- WINNER!
Yellowstone
Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
**Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game -- WINNER!
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
**Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game -- WINNER
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
**Ted Lasso -- WINNER!
Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
**Jean Smart, Hacks -- WINNER!
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
**Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- WINNER!
Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
**Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown -- WINNER!
Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick -- WINNER!
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
**Squid Game -- WINNER!
The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete coverage of the 2022 awards season.
