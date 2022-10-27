2022 YouTube Streamy Awards: The Complete List of Nominations (Exclusive)

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards nominations are here! The annual celebration, produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter, will honor excellence in online video and the creators behind it on Dec. 4 at The Beverly Hilton. It will also stream live exclusively on YouTube (YouTube.com/Streamys).
Internet stars Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio, and MrBeast are once again vying for Creator of the Year alongside seven other lucky nominees. Reigning champion MrBeast, who took home Creator of the Year in 2020 and 2021, also takes the lead with seven nominations in 2022.
This year's host is Airrack, one of the fastest-growing creators in the world -- he surpassed 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel in less than three years. Airrack will be joined by a crew of creators for an evening of celebration, collaboration and unexpected moments.
Exciting new categories for 2022 include gaming-focused awards such as Streamer of the Year, Breakout Streamer, Competitive Gamer, and Variety Streamer, as well as awards for VTubers who use virtual avatars.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the Year
Addison Rae
Airrack
Blogilates
Charli D'Amelio
Dream
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mark Rober
MrBallen
MrBeast
Show of the Year
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
RDCWorld
Sidetalk
Twitch Rivals
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
Streamer of the Year
HasanAbi
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Kyedae
Ludwig
Pokimane
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc
International
Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)
Enaldinho (Brazil)
HikakinTV (Japan)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mythpat (India)
Short form
the cheeky boyos
DeMarcus Shawn
Ian Boggs
Savanah Moss
Sheena Melwani
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout Creator
BENOFTHEWEEK
Kallmekris
Kirsten Titus
MrBallen
Ryan Trahan
Breakout Streamer
Emiru
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
kkatamina
QTCinderella
Collaboration
JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable • First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000
Ludwig • My Gameshow Broke YouTube
Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers - GlitterBomb Payback
MrBeast • Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek
Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo • Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel
Creator for Social Good
Invisible People
MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas
Ryan Trahan • Feeding America
The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Creator Product
Feastables • MrBeast
Happy Dad • NELK
Holo Taco • Simply Nailogical
POPFLEX • Blogilates
PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI
Crossover
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Gordon Ramsay
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
Post Malone
First Person
Airrack
courtreezy
JiDion
Safiya Nygaard
Yes Theory
Just Chatting
BruceDropEmOff
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc
Variety Streamer
Asmongold
Lirik
Ludwig
MoistCr1TiKaL
Valkyrae
VTuber
CodeMiko
Ironmouse
Nyanners
Veibae
Zentreya
SHOW AWARDS
Podcast
Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
MrBallen Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Scripted Series
Dhar Mann
In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
Jack Pop
NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers
RDCWorld
Unscripted Series
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
Sidetalk
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated
Haminations
illymation
Jaiden Animations
Ketnipz
MeatCanyon
Beauty
Bailey Sarian
Brad Mondo
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials
Comedy
Adrian Bliss
Kallmekris
RDCWorld
Rich Black Guy
The McFarlands
Commentary
Chad Chad
Danny Gonzalez
Drew Gooden
Jarvis Johnson
LegalEagle
Competetive Gamer
iiTzTimmy
NICKMERCS
Shroud
tarik
TenZ
Dance
BDASH
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
Michael Le
Fashion and Style
Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Mina Le
Nikita Dragun
Wisdom Kaye
Food
Babish Culinary Universe
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Sideserf Cake Studio
Uncle Roger
Gamer
Aphmau
Dream
LazarBeam
Markiplier
TommyInnit
Health and Wellness
Austen Alexander
Blogilates
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
The Fitness Marshall
Kids and Family
Brody Hudson Schaffer
FunnyMike
Ninja Kidz TV
Rebecca Zamolo
Zeth & Saylor
Learning and Education
bigweirdworld
Casual Geographic
Colin and Samir
Tom Scott
Veritasium
Lifestyle
Alexa Rivera
Brent Rivera
Charli D'Amelio
Kara and Nate
Retirement House
News
Brian Tyler Cohen
Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
Gay News • Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
Science and Engineering
I did a thing
JLaservideo
Mark Rober
Simone Giertz
Westen Champlin
Sports
Blind Surfer Pete Gustin
FaZe Deestroying
Jesser
Ryan Garcia
Tara and Hunter
Technology
Glarses
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography
Ashley Xu
Go4x4
James Hoffmann
Lyrical Lemonade
Samba Films
Editing
Airrack
Brandon Rogers
Cooking With Lynja
MrBeast
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
Visual and Special Effects
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Happy Kelli
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King
Writing
Baron Ryan
Brandon Rogers
Daniel Thrasher
Julie Nolke
LongBeachGriffy
BRAND AWARDS
Brand of the Year
Harry Potter
Insta360
Old Spice
SpongeBob
Tampax
Agency of the Year
BEN
Portal A
Reach Agency
Spacestation Integrations
Whalar
Brand Engagement
#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
Apex Legends • Celebrate the Gaiden Event with Apex Legends VTuber Avatars
Five Nights at Freddy's • Freddy & Friends: On Tour
HelloFresh • StreamElements Teams Up With HelloFresh
Red Notice • Netflix x TikTok Twist On the Movie Trailer
Branded Series
Harry Potter Magical Movie Moments • Wizarding World
Lenovo #GamerVsWorld • SypherPK
Old Spice Writer's Room • LOL Network
Pineapple Playhouse • SpongeBob SquarePants Official
Red Notice Twist On the Movie Trailer • Netflix x TikTok
Branded Video
15,000 Dominoes - Harry Potter HOGWARTS HOUSES! • Hevesh5
Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart
I don't even know anymore lmao Andra Gogan (Insta360) • Merrick Hanna
Portal Chase MARATHON ft. SpongeBob, Loud House, Casagrandes & Henry Danger! • Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
When u try to stay hydrated without Old Spice body wash • Adam W
Influencer Campaign
Belonging • Google x YouTube BrandConnect
Men Have Skin Too • Old Spice
Standard • Nebula
The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax
Unmask Your Smile • Philips Sonicare
Social Impact Campaign
The (RED) Creator Cup 2022 • (RED)
#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
Don't Look Away • Everytown for Gun Safety
Once Upon A Bi • Tinder
PSA: Protect Our Families • GLAAD
