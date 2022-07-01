50 Cent's New Horror Film Is So Scary It Apparently Made a Cameraman Pass Out

50 Cent's new horror film is still in production, and apparently people are passing out due to its goriness.

The horror flick -- starring 50 Cent, TikTok star Bryce Hall and UFC legend Paige VanZant -- is dubbed Skill House and it's directed by Josh Stolberg. It was Stolberg -- also the brains behind the last two Saw films -- who took to his social media channels and shared a photo of a scene they recently filmed showing fake blood all over the floor, a knife and possibly fake guts or skin.

In any event, what's getting everyone's attention is what Stolberg wrote in the caption to that photo, revealing that a kill scene filmed last weekend was so gory that the camera operator became nauseated and passed out for a half hour.

Stolberg says the camera came crashing down to the ground, bringing production to a screeching halt as they tended to the camera operator. Stolberg says the camera operator was OK and was set to return to filming scenes.

Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit! pic.twitter.com/YJH2tlruTE — Josh Stolberg (@joshstolberg) July 17, 2022

50 Cent also took to his social media and shared the story, adding in his caption, "This guy Steve Johnson and Stolberg are responsible for this s**t. They did the last 2 SAW movies,🤔They are gonna fvck around and kill the crew. SMH." The rapper also tweeted, "Crazy night one of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene. Couldn't take how real it was. We're elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game. #skillhouse."

The film, by the way, is currently being filmed at the TikTok collaboration mansion in L.A. dubbed Sway House. According to Deadline, the film -- set to be the first in a franchise -- examines the social media and influencer culture and what those new to that world are willing to do to attain fame.

The cast also includes Sorority Row's Leah Pipes, Army Wives' McCarrie McCausland, The Tender Bar's Ivan Leung and Yellowstone's Neal McDonough.

No word yet on when the film's set to be released.