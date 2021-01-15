'9-1-1' Season 4 First Look: The Team Braces for Impact as a Bus Hangs Off Skyscraper (Exclusive)

The 9-1-1 team has been on some outrageous emergency calls, from a woman in a snake chokehold to a rebar pipe through the head of one of their own. And the insanity doesn't stop there.

In Monday's season 4 premiere, the team faces their latest emergency after passengers on a city bus crash into a building several stories in the air when the Hollywood Reservoir dam suddenly breaks. Adding a layer of complication is the coronavirus pandemic and how the each member handles their new reality as first responders during an uncertain time.

Bobby (Peter Krause), Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and Buck (Oliver Stark) ride the elevator as they arrive at the scene of the freak accident in ET's exclusive clip, complete with cheesy elevator music. When Buck asks where the billions of gallons of water from the dam are going, Hen is confident they won't find any trace of it once they step onto the floor where the bus is hanging out (literally).

Unfortunately for her, she's dead wrong. "At least it's not a tsunami," Eddie says with a sigh.

Watch ET's exclusive clip from the premiere below.

9-1-1 star Angela Bassett teed up Monday's return with ET's Matt Cohen, previewing how Athena is handling getting back into the field as a first responder following her traumatic, near-death experience.

"[When] we'd left Athena, she'd gone through this really traumatic situation when she'd gone to the building and her life was under siege. She could've lost her life," Bassett says. "[Her] family was terribly concerned about her. And all those outward scars had healed. But you know what's left sometimes? When do the emotions and the mind, how long does that take to heal, if ever? But as you're waiting to get stronger and better, life goes on. Life goes on, as we know, in 9-1-1."

Bassett acknowledged that the experience has "changed" her. How could it not?

"There’s a big shift in how she handles things," she says. "Her appreciation of life, of what she has, of what she's built, what she's gone through. But she prides herself on being a strong individual. But there are moments of vulnerability, and weakness, and admitting that is a hard thing for her. She's got it, you know? 'I've got it. I don't want you worry about me.'"

9-1-1 premieres Monday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. For more on the series, watch the video below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.