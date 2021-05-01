'90 Day Bares All' Airs NSFW Scene Between Brandon and Julia

Julia moved from Russia to Dinwiddie, Virginia, to be with Brandon after connecting online, but a major issue between the two has been Brandon's parents, Betty and Ron, not allowing them to sleep in the same room together in their home while they're still not married. In never-before-seen footage -- and for obvious reasons -- 90 Day Bares All showed how the couple was getting alone time. After making out in the car, the camera cut away after strongly suggesting they were engaging in a sexual act.

Robinson was clearly uncomfortable watching the clip as was 90 Day Fiancé star Angela, who made a surprise appearance to "Ang-bush" Brandon.

"What the hell?" Angela exclaimed, as Robinson hid her face with a cue card in embarrassment.

Robinson told Brandon, "Dude, you all know there are cameras in the car. Did you forget?"

Brandon laughed off the scene, and noted that there was more of the footage that wasn't shown.

"You also didn't see everything that happened," he said.

On a more serious note, Angela told Brandon that he needed to stand up to his mom so that he and Julia could get alone time together. Brandon agreed and said he was doing his best to do what Julia wants but not make them homeless, since they needed to save money and stay with his parents on their farm temporarily.

During the episode, Robinson also called out Brandon for not practicing safe sex. During a 90 Day Fiancé episode, Brandon said that he didn't use condoms while having sex with Julia and that she was against using birth control, but the two didn't want to have a baby yet.

"We don't like to go that route. It's just not as fun," Brandon said about using condoms.

Robinson shot back, "Let me tell you something, having a baby when you're not ready -- that's really not fun."

Brandon's parents also made an appearance via Zoom, and Betty defended herself after viewers called her overbearing. She said she didn't want 27-year-old Brandon and 26-year-old Julia to stay in the same room in their home since she didn't want to hear them being intimate. Betty also said she wasn't jealous of her son's relationship, but rather, missed the time she used to spend with Brandon.

For his part, Brandon said he agreed with viewers' criticism that he doesn't stand up to his parents enough.

"It does come between me and my fiancée but it's only for a short time," he noted. "This is not forever, us living at my parents' house. I'm hoping Julia will see this and understand."

Robinson told ET last month that 90 Day Bares All would not shy away from footage too scandalous to show on television.

"This is the space where we are showing you every single thing that we could not show you on regular TV," she said. "There's so many things -- video, certain confrontations, language, body parts -- that we can't show you on regular TV, but we can show them here. Bares All is basically that -- we are taking everything and, not that they were left on the cutting room floor, these parts are really juicy, but because of the rules, we could not show you there. Here, we can show you absolutely everything, so Bares All is the perfect title for this show."

