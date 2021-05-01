'90 Day Bares All': Brittany Accuses Yazan of Cheating on Her in Nasty Breakup

It is 100 percent over between 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 couple Brittany and Yazan. The two made an appearance via Zoom along with their translator on Discovery+'s new streaming show, 90 Day Bares All, and it's safe to say their breakup wasn't amicable.

During the season finale that aired in November, Brittany asked Yazan to move to the United States to be with her and he agreed. But on Monday's premiere of 90 Day Bares All, Brittany accused Yazan of cheating on her when she came back to the United States from Jordan, claiming that she caught him messaging multiple women. She said she had screenshots, and was also sent a Youtube video laying out all the evidence as proof.

"It was crazy," Brittany said. "I mean, you don't call other girls sexy and video chat with them and comment on their body parts if you have a girlfriend or somebody you're trying to marry. ... It literally broke my heart."

Yazan denied the accusation and said everything Brittany said was "a complete lie." The two also couldn't even agree on who broke up with who. Yazan said he told Brittany to leave him alone, but Brittany claimed that he asked her for money and that she also paid for everything while they were together. She later claimed he stole money from her purse at one point.

"You didn't give me any money," she heatedly told him, refuting his claim that he spent $50,000 on her. "Your young a** had me running around here paying for everything like you were a damn sugar baby, and you're not that fine."

Meanwhile, Yazan said he missed a lot of red flags with Brittany, including her past relationships with older men -- she once dated an 85-year-old -- and her racy social media posts. He said his family thought she was a porn actress.

"There's no way I would marry a porn actress," he said.

Brittany then shared what she said are text messages showing that Yazan did in fact know about her social media posts and him telling her that his family thought she was beautiful.

"I told you about my life before you met me," Brittany told him. "You knew my pictures, you knew all of that. You're trying to now use that as an excuse after the fact that you got caught multiple times cheating, but that doesn't fly with me, little toxic manipulator."

Later, Brittany also accused Yazan of receiving a lewd picture of another man for money, which Yazan denied.

"You were texting a gay boy for money," she claimed. "You let him send you a picture of his open a** and you were still talking to him."

At this point, Yazan lost his temper and told her to "shut up b**ch."

In next week's episode of 90 Day Bares All, Yazan's brother and father -- who threatened to kill him during their season because he chose to continue his relationship with Brittany after their extended family members alerted him to her racy social media posts -- will make an appearance.

ET spoke to 90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson last month, when she teased the explosive confrontation between Brittany and Yazan, as well as his family.

"We knew from the beginning that that was a dead end street. We knew," Robinson said about Brittany and Yazan's relationship. "You're going to see the confrontation between Brittany, Yazan and his family. His family goes after Brittany, it is so explosive. But let me tell you something, Brittany is holding her own, OK? She's got some receipts that she said she is going to show and she does show them, so it's wild. It's so wild."

