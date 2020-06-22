'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Gets Startling Health News

90 Day Fiancé star Angela definitely didn't get the news she was hoping for when she visited a gynecologist on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Angela, 54, visited a gynecologist in Georgia to see if there was any possibility of getting pregnant with her 31-year-old Nigerian fiancé, Michael's, baby. While Angela said she was hopeful because she got her period after two years of not having one, the doctor told her that this could actually be a sign that something is wrong given that Angela had already undergone menopause.

While Angela was also previously hopeful because a fertility doctor in Nigeria told her that she has one egg left, the doctor said that she didn't, which meant that she had "essentially zero" possibility of getting pregnant on her own with Michael's baby. The doctor said she could still try in vitro fertilization with a donor egg, but it would be physically hard for her to carry a baby given her age.

But more troublesome is Angela's bleeding, which the doctor said could be caused by fibroids. She said Angela had an enlarged uterus and should undergo a biopsy to check if she has uterine cancer. Angela was shocked by the news, but again pressed about having a baby. The doctor said she wouldn't be able to carry a baby if she had uterine cancer.

Later in the episode, Angela had a heartbreaking conversation with her mother, asking her for her blessing when it came to her plans to marry Michael in Nigeria. Originally, Angela wanted to marry Michael in Georgia, but since his visa got denied, an immigration lawyer told the couple that their best option was to marry in Nigeria and apply again. Angela's mom isn't doing well health-wise, and Angela asked her "not to croak" on her while she is in Nigeria for three weeks. Angela's mom -- herself a five-time cancer survivor -- gave Angela her blessing, and told cameras that it wouldn't matter anyway given that her daughter is going to do what she wants.

Angela broke down in tears while talking about her mother to TLC cameras, noting that her mother gave her her blessing even if getting married in Nigeria means she won't get to witness it, because she always puts her first. She said that while the two have had their ups and downs, she was proud to be her mother's daughter.

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke to Angela about her four-season 90 Day Fiancé journey with Michael, and she said she was "absolutely" still trying to get pregnant with Michael's baby. Angela already has two daughters, Scottie and Skyla. In a previous episode, Skyla refused to be an egg donor for her mother.

"Believe it or not, it's only fair," she told ET of trying to give Michael a child. "You know, I do everything possible because he doesn't ask me for much. It's gonna be a lot of money, maybe, it's gonna be this and that, but, if that makes him and his mom happy -- because I really love his mom -- and he just deserves one one way or another."

But unlike 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Usman -- who said it was accepted in Nigerian culture for the husband to get a second wife if his first wife can't have a child -- Angela stressed that there would "be no releasing [Michael] to other women."

"There will be no other women, uh-uh," Angela said. "Listen, I don't like other people eating off my plate... don't touch my man."

