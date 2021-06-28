'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Talks to a Lawyer About Divorcing Michael

Angela is finding that splitting from her Nigerian husband, 32-year-old Michael, is going to be a lot more complicated than she thought. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 54-year-old Angela met with her longtime lawyer, Lew, about divorcing Michael after the two had been constantly fighting over his lack of support for her plastic surgery, and learned of the serious repercussions.

Angela said she didn't want anything to do with Michael after their latest fight during last week's episode, and he in turn said he wasn't "going to beg" her not to break up with him. On Sunday's episode, Angela went to see Lew and told him that Michael wasn't the same man she got married to and that he now talked back to her and never called her. After abruptly telling Lew she wanted a divorce, he reminded her that at this point, she had already invested a lot of her time, money and emotions attempting to get Michael to America.

"Michael had 30 years of programming in a male dominated society," he told cameras. "Apparently it's difficult for him to take a woman as opinionated as Angela. And in most situations there would be some give and take by both partners. However, Angela's made it very clear that that's not up for negotiation."

"Having seen the ups and downs that Michael and Angela's relationship has gone through for at least three years now, it makes it difficult," he continued. "When Angela comes in at this time and starts talking about divorce ...it makes me think that I'm not gonna get to the ultimate goal, which was to get Michael into the country."

Lew said that if Angela wanted to divorce Michael, they would have to attempt to serve him papers in Nigeria but that since she and Michael had no children or shared property, it wouldn't be complicated. However, they would have to withdraw all the paperwork for his K-1 visa, which they had already fought so hard to get. He also noted that if they got back together, she would have to marry him again and start the process all over, which would definitely be a red flag for immigration authorities.

Angela was shocked and started to second guess her decision to divorce.

"I don't know if it's worth it anymore," she said. "I don't know, but you're right, I have invested a lot."

Angela and Michael’s immigration case is the longest that Lou has experienced in his 10+ years of being an attorney. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/RBhGnMQaP7 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 28, 2021

Lew then pointed out that should they continue the process and he gets his green card, she would be financially obligated for him. So, if Angela was really serious about divorcing Michael, the best time to do it would be now.

"You know, walking into Lou's office today, I was adamant about divorce," Angela told cameras. "But, you know, after everything I've been through with Michael, I still love him. We've been in this a long time and we have invested a lot. Now I'm thinking, you know, I need to make sure I've looked at every option and make sure this is what I wanna do before we file. Because once I file, that's it."

Meanwhile, back in Nigeria, Michael met up with friends that Angela previously forbid him to speak to since they were not supportive of their relationship given her age as well as her attitude. Angela memorably dubbed his friends the "goofballs," and they were stunned to learn that one of her surgeries was a breast reduction.

Michael said that he was tired of Angela screaming at him and was now going to live his life as a single man and do what he wanted without letting Angela know. However, after talking to his friends, it became clear he still loved Angela. He said that all he wanted was for things to change and for him and Angela to be able to understand each other. His friends said that if he went back to the relationship, he would have to go back as a man and tell her what he wanted.

"After talking to the guys, I am so sad and confused about the whole situation," Michael told cameras. "I'm still mad at Angela. But because I love her sincerely and I care about her, I still don't want to lose her. Maybe it's time for me to stand up for myself and tell her what I want. I just don't know if she'll take me seriously and let me be part of making decisions from now on. But, that's the only way for me to be happy being married to her."

When ET spoke to Angela about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, she described her first year of marriage to Michael as "hell" and talked about seriously considering divorcing him.

"But at one point I was telling Michael, 'Somehow you changed since we got married and we're not even living together, yet. Like, don't take that for granted because there's always a damn divorce court around the corner,'" she said. "I mean, we went to hell. We literally went to hell and it was bad, and you'll see that."

But she wasn't ready to give up on their relationship.

"I know deep in my heart we love each other and we got a lot of stuff to work out, but we can't do it long distance, you just can't," she noted. "We made it this far, we're probably going to have more bumps. ... We're gonna have our ups and downs, still, that's part of being married at the first year. Even though we're married a year, it's really not a year until we plant our feet down together ... the basic stuff that you have to get used to living together. I think we'll be alright. I just think that we, uh, we have stories and stories ahead of us."