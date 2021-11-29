'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela Decides Not to Return to Ethiopia With Biniyam to Help Him Get His Visa

Ariela and Biniyam are at a crossroads in their relationship. On Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ariela made the big decision not to travel back to Ethiopia with Biniyam to help him with the visa approval process, even though their lawyer told her that she needed to be there.

Ariela and Biniyam's relationship had been rocky since she went back to New Jersey so that their son, Avi, could get hernia surgery, and she accused Biniyam of partying with other women while she was away. She said the only way to save their relationship was to live in Kenya temporarily because she never wanted to be in Ethiopia again due to his behavior. Biniyam met her in Kenya, and although it was awkward, the two decided to work it out and now Ariela wants to live in the United States, though Biniyam doesn't want to leave his home country.

Still, Biniyam said he would do whatever it took to not be separated from Ariela and their son, given that he already went through a heartbreaking situation when his first wife -- who's also American -- went back to the U.S. and took their son, Simon, after they split. During last week's episode, their immigration lawyer said that Biniyam had a visa interview and that he and Ariela needed to fly to Ethiopia right away for it. But Ariela said that she didn't want to go with him back to Ethiopia.

"I know it doesn't make sense but it's going to be so hard for me after everything that we've been through," she told him. "I'm nervous about it. When I decided to go back to Kenya, you saw how broken I was. ... At the time I thought, I'll never go back to Ethiopia, then now all of a sudden, you know, the lawyer is like, 'Oh, you have to go.' She just threw this information at me, like, now. So, I don't know."

Not surprisingly, Biniyam was disappointed and said he was tired of focusing on her being upset in the past.

"I feel like she's overreacting," he told cameras. "I wish she would just come back with me because she can help me be ready. If I don't get a visa, I know Ari, she go back to the U.S. I don't want to lose my baby again. Like, I don't want to lose my family again. It's very hard."

Biniyam told her he needed her and asked her why she didn't want to stand by his side.

"I just want to help you at a distance," she replied, saying she would help him with the visa interview by practicing over the phone. "I don't have a plan. But I don't have to have a plan right this second."

Later, Biniyam flew back to Ethiopia solo.

"I need time," Ariela told cameras. "I hope Biniyam can understand that eventually."

Meanwhile, Biniyam noted, "My whole life depends on this visa. Ari's not coming with me to Ethiopia and I'm really sad. I would be happy if we can fight together as much as we can, for this K-1 visa. But I can't force her."

Ariela told cameras that she was worried his visa would get denied given that he was previously married to an American woman and she also was previously married to a foreigner -- her ex-husband, Leandro.

"I really can't see a future together without the visa," she said of her and Biniyam's relationship. "But I don't want to lose him, so, not getting this visa would be really devastating."

"I'm the worst," she also acknowledged to Biniyam. "Sometimes I'm not nice, but, I love you."

ET spoke with both Biniyam and Ariela ahead of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and they reflected on the difficulties they've faced. Biniyam also told ET he was suicidal when his first wife left him and took their son. Watch the video below for more.