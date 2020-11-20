'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela Is Extremely 'Uncomfortable' About Her Baby's Baptism (Exclusive)

The big day is finally here. After plenty of fighting between Ariela and Biniyam on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way over their son, Avi, getting baptized -- Ariela is Jewish and doesn't believe in it, but it's extremely important to Biniyam, who is Christian Ethiopian Orthodox -- Avi gets baptized in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode.

Ariela is clearly anxious in the clip, noting that Biniyam has not told her how to prepare or what to expect.

"I'm not really sure what's going on," she acknowledges.

Ariela is visibly baffled during the baptism, especially when a priest holds a Bible to her face.

"I'm definitely uncomfortable," she says as Biniyam watches and chuckles. "The priest looks at me and obviously I look different than everyone else, and there's, like, smoke, there's incense, and the priest comes by and just shoves a Bible in my face. So, it's a lot."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

During last week's episode, Ariela fought with Biniyam's sisters over Avi's baptism -- she explained in a previous episode that she was uncomfortable with the idea of Christianity because she doesn't believe in hell -- and also shocked her father when he found out she agreed to have him baptized.

"I thought having spoken to Ari that Avi would be brought up Jewish," he said. "I think she's being forced upon."

Ariela's mom, who's Catholic, was also shocked.

"When you baptize them, they're baptized into that faith, usually," she told Ariela after her daughter told her that she justified it by telling herself that they were only putting Avi in water and having a party for him.

