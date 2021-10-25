'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela Says Biniyam Is 'Hiding Something' From Her While She's in America

Ariela and Biniyam's relationship continues to deteriorate as she remains in New Jersey with her family, and Biniyam stays behind in Ethiopia. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Biniyam and Ariela fought over Biniyam not picking up his phone and going out with his friends in Ariela's absence, and it was clear the two were not seeing eye to eye.

Ariela had been in New Jersey so that their son, Avi, could get hernia surgery. Biniyam was completely devastated at Ariela going back to America because he was afraid she would leave him and take their son like his American ex-wife, although Ariela assured him she would return. But Ariela shared that she actually stayed longer in America than expected because it took awhile for Avi's surgery to be scheduled, and that during this time, Biniyam had been prioritizing his friends over her.

"It's been great to be with my family here in the U.S., but it's been really stressful being so far away from Bini and it's been really hard on our relationship," she told cameras.

Ariela then tried to call Biniyam but his phone was off, and she revealed the intense arguments they were having.

"Bini and I have been arguing because I haven't been happy that he has been going out so often and that he didn't tell me he went out to a nightclub the other night," she said. "Today, we were fighting because when I was asking him like, 'Oh, what did you do today?' And then I asked him, 'What are you doing later?' He didn't understand the English, he was thinking I'm asking the same question again, which I do when I know he's lying. And then I was mad at him because of the way he's talking to me, so I said, 'Of all the things that I have done for you, like, have my baby there, be away from my family' ... I said, 'Great, now I'm forgetting anything you've ever done nice for me, so if you could name one thing, like, that would just go a really long way to making me feel better, it would remind me of the good things, because right now, I'm only focusing on the negative.' And he was like, 'No, you're right. I've never done anything nice for you. Just find yourself an American man, like, if that's what you want.' And I said, 'I don't want another man, I just want the father of my baby to be decent to me and to Avi, like, that's all.' And then he hung up the phone and now his phone is off. Then I texted him, 'You promised me you wouldn't turn off your phone anymore. More broken promises.'"

"I talk to Bini all the time about this, I said, 'There's only thing, like, that I cannot handle, that I cannot take, is the turning off your phone and not even... like, not even giving me a chance. And also, we have a son, like, what if something happens to Avi and I want to call you or something?'" she continued. "He knows that he's taking away all control for me knowing that I'm far away and he can turn off his phone and there's nothing I can do about it. So it just feels like he really just wants to hurt my feelings."

Finally, she was able to video chat with him and their exchange was tense. Biniyam insisted that he didn't turn off his phone but put it in "flight mode" while he was working out, which Ariela said was "the same thing" as turning off his phone. When he asked her when she was coming back to Ethiopia, she said she didn't think he cared because he was having a great time without her. Biniyam explained that all his friends have been reaching out to him to hang out since they know he's alone and that he's sad.

"You know what I'm always hearing from you? 'My friends are very important, I need to see my friends, I need to talk to my friends. My friends need this,'" she told him. "What about me? I need you, Avi needs you. Your friends are not the most important thing. We are supposed to be the most important thing."

"I don't have anything personally against his friends," she added to cameras. "My issue is that a lot of them don't have successful relationships or are not in a relationship, or they don't have the same values system that I want to impart to my child and to Bini, and I feel like that's why they don't take him in a good direction."

Biniyam told her that she just wanted to be the "boss," but Ariela insisted that that wasn't true.

"Since I left, you do whatever the hell you feel like," she responded. "You literally do anything you want, you go out anytime you want, you hang out with your friends, you drink anything you want, you do whatever you want. So don't tell me I'm becoming more boss. If anything, I have no control over the situation at all."

She added to cameras, "I've been so hurt by Bini's behavior since I've been in America. I mean, why is he turning off his phone if not because he doesn't want me to know where he is and what he's doing? Obviously, he's hiding something."

Do you think Ari will return to Ethiopia? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/tBVDACUyfT — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) October 25, 2021

Later, Biniyam celebrated the Ethiopian holiday Meskel with his friends and they laughed at what they saw as Ariela's controlling behavior. Biniyam said he felt like Ariela was jealous, but that he wanted her to understand that he's spending time with his friends since he's all alone without her and their son. His friend, Brook, cracked, "He has additional laws. There's the Constitution, the Ten Commandments, and Ari's orders."

Another one of his friends, Frezer, told cameras, "Ari has a bit of a difficult personality. There is a level of explanations she requires. And Bini can't explain that much. This makes her angry. Sometimes I think, 'Is this guy about to be hurt again?'"

Despite their arguments, Bini’s friends think he’s lucky that Ari supports his music career. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/y8sKnu6rdL — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) October 25, 2021

Biniyam himself said that since Ariela's been in America, her jealousy had increased.

"I am fearful inside because we don't have a good relationship," he said. "I really want Ari to keep her word and return to Ethiopia for me. If she is not happy, I know she will not return. Therefore, the situation scares me."

In a preview for next week's episode, Ariela bluntly tells him she's decided not to return to Ethiopia.

"God knows who you f**ked, and God knows what you've been doing," she angrily tells him. "And this is a chance for you to redeem yourself. This your last f**king chance."

When ET spoke to Ariela and Biniyam about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ariela said it was going to be emotional and addressed leaving Biniyam behind in Ethiopia for Avi's surgery.

"My son, he gets sick and I have to take care of that," she said. "And then me and Biniyam really had to make a decision what was the best thing for Avi to do. And then me and Biniyam, we had a lot of really difficult moments this season. I think it's going to be really difficult for the both of us to relive it and to re-watch it."